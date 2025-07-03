Defence Land Worth Rs 165 Crore Reclaimed In Delhi Cantonment

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, 3 July (IANS) In a major crackdown on illegal encroachments, the Defence Estates Office (DEO), Delhi Circle, has reclaimed around five acres of high-value defence land at Brar Square in Delhi Cantonment.

Previously under unauthorised occupation, the land, estimated to be worth Rs 165 crore, was cleared of illegal dairies, makeshift shanties, and other unlawful structures.

The operation was launched after a military unit co-located near the encroached land alerted authorities. Led by the Sub Divisional Officer, the drive was carried out by the Office of the Defence Estates Officer, Delhi Circle, with coordinated support from the Delhi Police, Local Military Authorities, and the Cantonment Board Delhi.

The cleared land has now been secured for strategic defence use. This effort is part of a wider campaign by the Defence Estates Office to identify and remove unauthorised settlements across Defence land in the National Capital Region.

In a recent success under this initiative, three acres of Defence land near Terminal 1D of IGI Airport were also recovered.

Varun Kalia, Defence Estates Officer, Delhi Circle, said:“Defence land is a vital national asset and its safeguarding remains our top priority. We are firmly committed to eliminating all encroachments and restoring such land for national security and strategic purposes.”

Additional enforcement actions are in the pipeline, with continued collaboration among all stakeholder agencies, he added.

He also credited the Director General Defence Estates (DGDE) for their strong leadership and support, which has enabled field officers to act swiftly and decisively in such cases.

He said that this operation was a part of an ongoing drive by the Defence Estates Officer (DEO), Delhi Circle, to remove unauthorised occupations from Defence land in the National Capital.

The Defence Estates Organisation, functioning under the Ministry of Defence and led by the DGDE, is responsible for managing and protecting nearly 18 lakh acres of Defence land across the country.

It remains dedicated to ensuring the optimal use of this land for national defence and public interest, an official added.