IS4S Opens New England Office Near Hanscom AFB To Support Expanded Operations

CONCORD, Mass., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Solutions for Systems, Inc. (IS4S) is pleased to announce the official opening of its newest office, marking the company's expansion into the New England region. The office, which opened June 1st, 2025, is strategically located at 561 Virginia Avenue Suite 222 in Concord, Massachusetts. The location places IS4S within reach of key stakeholders and critical program areas managed by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), which oversees a broad array of Air Force acquisition efforts. The new office enhances IS4S's ability to support mission areas such as Integrated Air and Missile Defense, Foreign Military Sales (FMS), Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications (NC3), Electronic Systems, Command, Control, and Communications (C3) and Networks, Cybersecurity, and Information Technology (IT).

Founded by seasoned engineers and program managers, IS4S was created to offer a values-driven alternative to traditional defense contracting. The company is fully employee-owned and built on a culture that prioritizes integrity, technical excellence, and customer success. The IS4S team of integrators is dedicated to solving complex challenges while always doing the right thing.

IS4S provides a broad range of services to government and commercial clients nationwide, specializing in systems engineering and integration, digital engineering, software development, open architecture design, computational physics, additive manufacturing, and production support. The company also offers expertise in acquisition strategy-bringing best-of-breed solutions through the system design agent concept-and program management services. IS4S operates across numerous government contract vehicles and industry consortiums.

"The launch of our New England office represents a significant milestone for IS4S, reinforcing our commitment to expanding our national footprint and delivering mission-critical solutions to a broader range of partners," said Glenn Rolader, CEO of IS4S. "We are excited to engage with the region's innovative companies, government agencies, and programs, and to bring our deep integration expertise and dedication to our warfighters to the New England area."

To celebrate the opening of IS4S's new office, a reception was held on June 24th, 2025. Company leadership along with military and defense contracting personnel were in attendance, which made for an exciting evening of discussion about technologies, capabilities, and priorities. This event coincided with the Association of Old Crows (AOC) Patriots' Roost Summit 2025 : Resilient Space for Integrated Air/Missile Defense Operations held at the MITRE Corporation.

While the new office is located outside Hanscom Air Force Base, IS4S remains committed to delivering Speed with Discipline® across the entire New England region. As a leader in engineering solutions spanning a broad range of disciplines, IS4S is dedicated to delivering mission-critical capabilities that enable customer success and provide decisive advantages to the warfighter.

For additional information, please visit IS4S or contact:

Mr. Nino Amoroso

IS4S Director of Business Development, Information Dominance and Futures

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 978-902-7783

Dr. Peter D. Rizik

IS4S Washington DC Office Lead, Director of Washington Operations

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 202-306-3212

SOURCE IS4S

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED