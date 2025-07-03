Independence Through Entrepreneurship: The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Highlights Franchisee Success Stories For Independence Day

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans prepare to celebrate the nation's 249th birthday, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters is spotlighting three franchise owners who have found their own form of independence-financial, professional and personal-through business ownership with the rapidly growing home-services brand.

"Entrepreneurship remains one of America's most enduring expressions of freedom," said Danny Horboychuk, brand president of The Brothers That Just Do Gutters. "Our franchise system gives veterans, corporate professionals and community leaders a turnkey path to control their futures while delivering a service every homeowner needs."



Patrick Neil, U.S. Army Captain (Ret.) – Capitol District, N.Y.

Motivated by 9/11, Neil enlisted straight out of high school, graduated from West Point and served 13 years before retiring as a captain. After stints at Nucor and Amazon, he sought a business that blended hands-on outdoor work with a strong cultural fit. "Brothers Gutters struck the perfect balance of field work and leadership development," Neil said. "It lets me keep serving-this time my neighbors."

Chad and Amanda Rowland – Tri-Cities, Tenn.

Chad's two decades in medical-device sales and Amanda's career as a speech-language pathologist fueled a desire to invest in their own community. Drawn by the brand's culture and proven systems, the couple surpassed first-year revenue goals and now employ a growing team. "Franchising gave us a blueprint; Brothers Gutters gave us the people who truly care about our success," Chad noted. Richard Tice – Coastal North, N.C.

A longtime small-business owner, Tice recognized a local need for customer-focused exterior contractors. He built his operation on integrity, craftsmanship and a family-oriented workplace. "Providing reliable gutter solutions is how we strengthen the community we call home," he said.

Their successes reflect broader economic trends. The International Franchise Association's 2025 Economic Outlook projects nearly 851,000 franchise establishments nationwide this year, adding about 210,000 jobs-growth that outpaces the overall U.S. economy.

The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, a member of Evive Brands , is currently expanding into new markets across the United States and actively seeking qualified franchise candidates who are ready to join a values-driven brand committed to craftsmanship, professionalism, and community impact.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, visit .

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann at 602-739-8810 or [email protected]

SOURCE The Brothers that just do Gutters

