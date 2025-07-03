Dr. Christopher Khoury Of Nextgen United Champions Sports Foundation Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Christopher Khoury, PhD, a passionate educator, accomplished diagnostician, and co-founder of the NextGen United Champions Sports Foundation (alongside former NFL player, Josh Stewart), shares his compelling story of overcoming undiagnosed learning disabilities in his upcoming memoir,“Keep Pushing Forward,” set to release by the end of 2025. With his new foundation, Dr. Khoury is embarking on a mission to transform how we perceive talent and potential, both in education and sports.

Dr. Khoury's journey is one of resilience and triumph, having navigated the challenges of an undiagnosed reading disability throughout his academic life.“Nobody would really listen when I tried to communicate,” Khoury recalls.“I was told I wasn't trying hard enough, didn't care enough, or was a behavior problem, but in reality, I was battling an undiagnosed reading disability.”

Despite his struggles, Khoury excelled at NC State and the University of North Texas, where he discovered mentors who believed in him and charted a course into special education-a field he feels chose him rather than the other way around. His profound understanding of students with learning disabilities through his own lived experiences have uniquely positioned him to empathize with and advocate for students who face similar challenges.

In“Keep Pushing Forward,” Khoury will provide a raw and unfiltered account of his journey, asking readers to redefine their perceptions of capability and resilience.“The journey is proof that labels don't define potential-determination defines potential,” states Khoury. His memoir is being crafted not just to inspire those facing similar educational and life challenges, but to educate educators and caregivers on how to recognize and nurture hidden potential.

Beyond the written word, Khoury's impact extends to sports through the NextGen United Champions Sports Foundation.“Our mission is to empower the next generation of athletes by fostering an inclusive community,” Khoury explains.“We believe every individual possesses an 'X factor'-a unique quality that fuels their success.”

The Foundation operates across three core sectors:

1. Girls Flag Football Empowerment Program: Through our Girls Flag Football Empowerment Program focused on increasing girls participation in flag football, we work to break down gender barriers in sports and provide girls with the skills, resources, and opportunities needed to thrive. By nurturing confidence, teamwork, and leadership, we strive to inspire young athletes to realize their potential, embrace diversity, and lead with integrity both on and off the field.

2. Flag Football Opportunities for All Economically Disadvantaged Youth: Through our Flag Football Opportunities for All Economically Disadvantaged Youth program, we aim to break down economic barriers and ensure all young people, regardless of financial circumstances, have access to the camaraderie, life lessons, and growth opportunities inherent in flag football. By nurturing confidence, teamwork, and resilience, we strive to inspire economically disadvantaged youth to realize their potential and lead with integrity in sports and beyond.

3. Special Olympics Flag Football Development Program: Our Special Olympic Developments Program works to to break down barriers and create a supportive environment for athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities. By promoting camaraderie, teamwork, and resilience, we strive to empower participants to reach their full potential, both on and off the field. Our goal is to ensure that every athlete, regardless of ability, has access to the transformative power of sports.

“It's crucial that every child, regardless of their background or disability, has the opportunity to discover and develop their strengths,” Khoury asserts.“Sports offer invaluable lessons and can open doors that might otherwise remain closed.”

To support the Foundation's mission, partnerships with organizations that share the same mission and vision, such as the NFL, Oklahoma State University, Raytheon, and Sports Academy, pave the way for significant advancements in educational and athletic opportunities

“We are diligently developing our new website and social media presence to reach more people,” Khoury explains.“With community and corporate support, we plan to quickly expand our initiatives.”

Christopher Khoury is committed to ensuring that no child experiences the isolation and misunderstanding he once faced. His personal journey, combined with professional expertise, fuels a vision where each child is recognized for their unique capabilities and supported to achieve their greatest potential.

About Christopher Khoury, PhD:

Dr. Christopher Khoury is an educational diagnostician and passionate advocate for students with learning disabilities. With his upcoming memoir and the launch of the NextGen United Champions Sports Foundation, he is redefining perceptions of potential and championing diversity and inclusion within education and sports.

About NextGen United Champions Sports Foundation:

The Foundation's mission is to empower young athletes across all dimensions of diversity, providing them with the opportunities they need to succeed. Through inclusive programming and high-level sports access, the Foundation is creating champions both on and off the field.

