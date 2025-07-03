Women Get On Board And BMO For Women Celebrate Sixth Anniversary Of Women On Boards Program

The BMO Celebrating Women on Boards program returns for its sixth year

Annual initiative honours Canadian women who have made significant contributions to corporate governance and board leadership

- Dr. Deborah Rosati, Founder & CEO of Women Get On Board Inc, CANADA, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Women Get On Board Inc. (WGOB), in partnership with BMO for Women, will proudly celebrate the sixth anniversary of the BMO Celebrating Women On Boards program in 2025 with a national five-city tour.BMO Celebrating Women On Boards is an annual initiative that honours Canadian women who have made significant contributions to corporate governance and board leadership. Since its inception in 2020, the program has celebrated 23 women leaders, showcasing their commitment to promoting board diversity and excellence in governance.Nominations may be submitted online starting June 30, 2025, until August 30, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. ET.This year, along with acknowledging five new BMO Celebrating Women On Boards honourees, WGOB will also present a Lifetime Achievement Award to a previous honouree who has continued to showcase exceptional board leadership and exemplify the program's values. The BMO Celebrating Women On Boards Lifetime Achievement Award is a prestigious honour that recognizes one woman board leader who has made a profound impact on corporate governance in the boardroom.The WGOB community is encouraged to vote online for a BMO Celebrating Women On Boards Lifetime Achievement Award recipient to help bolster their nomination. Voting forms may be submitted online starting June 30, 2025, and will close on August 30, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.In honour of WGOB's 10th anniversary in 2025, this year's BMO Celebrating Women On Boards program will include a five-city tour to acknowledge the 2025 honourees and celebrate the achievements of women in corporate governance and leadership.The national five-city tour will include the following events:·Vancouver, October 7 – Western Honouree announcement·Calgary, October 8 – Western Honouree announcement·Halifax, October 15 – Eastern Honouree announcement·Waterloo, October 21 – Central Honouree announcement·Toronto, October 28 – Central Honouree and Lifetime Achievement Award announcements“We have been grateful to partner with BMO for the past six years to honour women who excel inside and outside the boardroom,” said Dr. Deborah Rosati, Founder & CEO of Women Get On Board Inc.“This year, we're looking forward to recognizing another cohort of deserving honourees and celebrating the 10th anniversary of WGOB with this national five-city tour.”“At BMO, we believe that advancing representation in leadership is essential to building a thriving economy and inclusive society,” said Sheri Griffiths, Senior Vice President, Head of Ontario, BMO Commercial Bank.“Through our support of Women Get On Board, we're proud to help Boldly Grow the Good in business and life by championing women who are shaping the future of governance across Canada.”“I am honoured to be the first BMO Celebrating Women On Boards Award recipient,” said Anar Shamji Popatia.“Excelling in corporate governance is a journey that requires intentional commitment and dedication. Joining Women Get On Board (WGOB) has enriched my corporate governance experience, expanded my network, and provided a platform to support other women in finding their place and voice in the boardroom. I can confidently say it has contributed significantly to the board portfolio I serve today. Thank you, WGOB and BMO, for recognizing the importance of women in board leadership. I look forward to seeing the deserving recipients in 2025.”For more information about the BMO Celebrating Women On Boards program or to nominate an honouree, please visit Women Get On Board | BMO Celebrating Women On Boards .About Women Get On BoardWomen Get On Board Inc. (WGOB) is a social-purpose company celebrating ten years of increasing the representation of women on boards. The company is dedicated to elevating the next generation of women corporate directors through WGOB's mission of connecting, promoting, and empowering women to serve on corporate boards with confidence and courage. WGOB amplifies the voices of women leaders, board members, and professionals across Canada through education, mentorship, and allyship. Our philosophy, known as The Power of Three, states that one woman in the boardroom is a token, two is a presence, and three is a voice.About BMO for WomenBMO for Women was established in 2016 as part of BMO's commitment to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life. BMO for Women serves as a partner in progress of women business owners, professionals and investors and is dedicated to investing in, celebrating and propelling women forward where they are in their journey.

