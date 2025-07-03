This Week In Construction: Top Innovations & Industry Trends July 3, 2025

Construction Links Network - Round Up News Magazine

Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionals

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:.ConTech Weekly: Innovation in Construction – No. 114.Immigration Crackdown Deepens U.S. Construction Worker Shortage.RONA gives away ad space to support local trades businesses.Calgary Breaks Ground on $6.2B Green Line LRT Project.Construction Begins on New Woodbine GO Station in Etobicoke.NIBS Congressional Briefing Highlights Urgent Need for Resilient Infrastructure.IAPMO Advances Development of 2027 WE.IAPMO Advances Development of 2027 Solar, Hydronics and Geothermal Code and Swimming Pool, Spa and Hot Tub Code.Protect Projects from Rising Tariff Costs.Outsourcing Equipment is Easy With the Right Rental Partner.When Is Fall Protection Required in Canada? A 2025 Guide for Employers.Preparing for summer storms and tornadoes.Call for RevUP 2026 Speakers is Now Open.Pre-engineering changed the future of construction.Kee LineNew Features for 2025.THEM Joins IWSCC as a Certified Disability-Owned Business.Mundy Park's Inclusive and Sustainable Pool Reopens in Coquitlam, BC.Versatile Performance: WALKING FLOORUnloaders in Mobile Shred Truck Applications.SPI Acquires Dispro to Strengthen Insulation Distribution in Eastern Canada.Royal Homes Begins New Chapter with Management-Led AcquisitionStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

