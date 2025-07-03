Travelingwiki Foundation Expands To All Of So. CA And Dallas Areas, Incl LAX, SNA, BUR, LGB, ONT, PSP, SAN, DFW And DAL.

TravelingWiki Foundation CEO Jonathan Sutter Appears Alongside Prior CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, Justin Erbacci (Now CEO, Airports Council International)

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TravelingWiki Foundation announces an expansion to document all relevant Special Needs airport resources in both Southern California and the Dallas Area. The expansion includes the following airports, which are now described in detail on our website: Los Angeles Airport (LAX), Ontario Airport (ONT), Long Beach Airport (LGB), John Wayne Airport (SNA), Burbank Airport (BUR), Palm Springs Airport (PSP), San Diego Airport (SAN), Dallas Fort Worth Airport (DFW) and Dallas Love Airport (DAL).

This expansion occurs as TravelingWiki recently passed a milestone of documenting resources at the US' ten busiest airports. TravelingWiki now documents 54 US Airports in 13 languages for use by travelers globally with Non Visible Disabilities. More specifically, TravelingWiki Now Offers Free Resources in English, Spanish, French, German, Mandarin, Japanese, Hebrew, Arabic, Portuguese, Hindi, Twi, Vietnamese & Russian. To commemorate the expansion, TravelingWiki Foundation will be making appearances in Dallas and the Southern California areas during the ten days following this news release.

The expansion follows work in sports to promote the availability of these resources. Engagement of TravelingWiki CEO Jonathan Sutter has occurred at world renowned locations such as the NFL Combine. The engagement at the NFL Combine included:

(1) Briefing of Host of 81st Golden Globes, Jo Koy;

(2) Meeting at Indianapolis Airport with CEO of Indianapolis Airport, Mario Rodriguez;

(3) Brief with Jason Witten Man of the Year Finalist and University of North Carolina Star Athlete, Kaimon Rucker;

(4) Briefing with Sammy Cavallaro, President of Sick Media, & Disability Advocate;

(5) Briefing with UCLA's Jay Toia;

(6) Appearance with Indy Card Exchange Associated with the Weekly Instagram Show, Once Upon a Wednesday; and

(7) Meeting with new CEO of Autism Society of Iowa to Plan Upcoming Iowa Wild Autism Awareness Game

TravelingWiki engaged on Special Needs and/or Disability Resources During Engagement at The Superdome surrounding Super Bowl LIX with The Department of Homeland Security Agent in Charge for Super Bowl LIX; TravelingWiki serves as the sole resource for 20M individuals with Non Visible Disabilities via TSA, under the purview of the Department of Homeland Security. Earlier on February 8, 2025, for the first time in its existence, TravelingWiki appeared in the Top 6 Global Stories on Google as to Super Bowl LIX.

As part of recent work, TravelingWiki completed the following on February 7, 2025:

(1) Appearance with NFL's Cam Newton on his TV Studio In Media Center of Super Bowl LIX Week;

(2) Appearance with Dustin Poirier on Autism Awareness;

(3) Appearance with NFL's, Jimmy Graham, at New Orleans Saints Media Hosting Area in the Super Bowl LIX Media Center;

(4) Interview Live of FOX29 Philadelphia;

(5) Interview Recorded on Sports Philanthropy Network, Made Possible Via Our Time at the New Orleans JCC Supporting the Local Community and Also Made Possible by the C Level Team at the New Orleans JCC;

(6) Appearance with Jamesetta Cleveland, Sports Mom University Consulting;

(7) Appearance at The Media Center with The Philly Sports Guy;

(8) Appearance and Recording with PHLY Sports;

(9) Taping on Set of ESPN's Pat McAfee Show at Super Bowl LIX;

(10) Taping on Sports Philanthropy Network Show;

(11) Appearance with Michael Blackson Regarding TravelingWiki Work in his Native Ghana to Support Autism Charitable Causes (All TravelingWiki Resource Content Now in the Ghana-based Dialect of Twi);

(12) Appearance (Surrounding Both of our Taped Interviews with Media) with Attorney Andrew Morton, Counsel for the Charitable Work of Baker Mayfield and a Variety of Other Well Known Figures;

(13) Appearance at Show of Cam Newton With NLE Choppa on Autism Awareness Surrounding His Appearance on Cam's TV Show;

(14) Engagement with the Mother of NLE Chopper Regarding our Work on Autism Awareness and Supporting the UNCF Walk for Education;

(15) Appearance with ESPN's Chris Fowler;

(16) Appearance at Super Bowl LIX Festivities with Leigh Steinberg, One of the Most Renowned Sports Agents Globally and the Real Life Jerry Maguire;

(17) Taping Video Content with Fox Sports Pensacola 101.1 FM and Fellow Special Needs Parent and Sports Host, Paul Chestnut; and

(18) Taping with the Presenting Sponsors of the Pro Football Hall of Fame during Super Bowl LIX Festivities.

(19) Appearance with Pro Football Athlete Efe Obada as part of Super Bowl LIX events.

On February 8, 2025, TravelingWiki engaged NFL titans Kellen Winslow Sr., Bryce Young, Eli Manning, among others.

Part of the impetus of TravelingWiki's rapid growth initiatives, including promoting this work by engaging directly with sports talent globally, is the opining of experts on Neurodiversity at CES that 53% of GenZ identifies as Neurodiverse. This also follows TravelingWiki Foundation announcing an expansion of its Library Program, growing in earnest in Iowa (whereby Travelingwiki's Experiential Learning participant(s) present(ed) at an Iowa library), growing from a foundation of offering TravelingWiki resources in one or more Iowa library databases alongside some of the most well-known global charities. The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to document resources for Non Visible Disabilities at US airports, now exceeding 50 airports documented, stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation's non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation's free resources in 13 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes,“TravelingWiki's expected growth in 2025 is 400%, and TravelingWiki deeply values the extensive recent recognition, including focusing continuously on the needs of the 20M with Non Visible Disabilities we serve in the US.”

