B2B Telecommunication Market Size To Hit USD 181.35 Billion By 2030 - Strategic Analysis And Future Scenarios

Integration of B2B telecommunication with novel technologies will generate ample investment opportunities in the market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global B2B telecommunication market is estimated to reach $181.35 billion by 2030. The market was valued at $46.36 billion in 2020 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during the 2021-2030 period.The growth of the global B2B telecommunication market is attributed to growing adoption of Internet of Things and increasing pace of industrialization and urbanization across the globe. Moreover, increasing demand for B2B telecommunication from governmental and private entities will expand the scope of the market. However, privacy and security concerns with respect to B2B telecommunications might restrain market growth. Nevertheless, integration of B2B telecommunication with novel technologies will generate ample investment opportunities in the market.Access full report summary at:Based on region, the North America B2B telecommunication market generated the highest revenue in 2020. Rising adoption and implementation of IoT and cloud-based products is expected to result in the expansion of the segment. On the other hand, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% in the analysis timeframe. The availability of high-speed communication networks in several countries of this region will ultimately augment the growth rate of the market.Based on enterprise size, the SMEs segment is likely to showcase a CAGR of 15.9% during the 2021-2030 period. The growth of this segment is on account of the growing need to improve telecommunication systems among small and medium-scale enterprises. On the other hand, the large enterprise segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020. The important role played by B2B telecommunication in offering help in auto-attendant and calls transferring services might become the main growth driver of the market.Request Sample Pages:On the basis of industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2020 with nearly one-fourth of the global B2B telecommunication market. The ability of B2B telecommunications to offer a solution to leading banks to process unique transactions is expected to boost the growth of this segment. On the other hand, the media and entertainment segment is predicted to have the fastest CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period. The secure communication solution provided by B2B telecommunications enables media houses connect with corporate media houses. This has increased the popularity of B2B communication which is expected to propel the growth of this segment.The key players profiled in the B2B telecommunication market analysis are Amdocs, AT& T, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Comarch S.A., Deutsche Telekom AG, NTT Communication, Orange S.A., Telefonica, S.A., Vodafone Group PLC, and Verizon. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the B2B telecommunication industry.Enquiry Before Buying:Key Industry Development -In November 2023, Airtel Business has launched the 'Airtel Advantage' unified platform for offering global interconnect solutions to its partners, as the second-largest Indian telecom operator strengthened its strategy for the Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) space. Airtel Advantage will offer international voice, A2P, P2A, P2P SMS, Direct Inward Dialing (DID), and International Toll-Free Service (ITFS), the telco said in a statement Thursday.In February 2023, Bharti Airtel, India's leading communications solutions provider, and Vultr, the world's largest privately held cloud computing company, entered a strategic partnership to offer cloud solutions to enterprises in India. Airtel will offer Vultr's extensive suite of cloud solutions to its enterprise customers, especially those in the digital space, and help them gain unrivaled global reach and cost-performance advantage to build, test, and run demanding cloud workloads.In June 2023, Nokia partnered with Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open-source solutions. As part of the agreement, Nokia and Red Hat will jointly support and evolve existing Nokia Container Services (NCS) and Nokia CloudBand Infrastructure Software (CBIS) customers while developing a path for customers to migrate to Red Hat's platforms over time. Additionally, Nokia will leverage Red Hat's infrastructure platforms to enable faster development and testing of Nokia's extensive core network portfolio.Buy this Complete Report at: /purchase-optionsAbout us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 