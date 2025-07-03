Cloudibn's VAPT Services: Dedicated To Securing India's Growing Industries

CloudIBN - VAPT Services

CloudIBN's VAPT services safeguard India's growing industries with tailored, industry-specific cybersecurity solutions.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As India's economy surges ahead across sectors like fintech, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and smart infrastructure, the complexity and severity of cyber threats are also rising. CloudIBN, a global cybersecurity frontline leader, reaffirms its commitment to India's digital revolution by offering industry-tailored Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT Services)-purpose-built to address the unique security needs of India's most dynamic industries.CloudIBN's VAPT Services are no generic packages-they're sector-specific, compliance-driven, and designed to safeguard sensitive assets while enabling growth and innovation in India's fast-growing industries.Why Industry Focus Is Crucial for VA & PT Services in IndiaEach Indian industry carries distinct digital assets, regulations, and threat patterns:1. Fintech – API-based payment services, UPI, digital lending2. Healthcare – Patient records, medical devices, telemedicine platforms3. Manufacturing – SCADA networks, vendor portals, OT systems4. Retail & E-commerce – POS networks, inventory systems, customer data flows5. Smart Cities/Utilities – IoT grids, e-governance platforms, public data systemsBy tailoring VAPT Services to these specific ecosystems, CloudIBN ensures high-impact testing, compliance alignment, and reliable remediation.See How Industry-Aware VAPT Helps You. Contact us to get a customized VAPT quote for your sector:CloudIBN Sectorized VA & PT Audit Services1. Fintech & BFSI-UPI/RBI API penetration testing-Mobile wallet, KYC, and payment gateway review-RBI compliance-focused security audit2. Healthcare-Telehealth testing, EMR security checks-IoMT device penetration tests-DISHA and HIPAA-aligned reporting3. Manufacturing-PLC/SCADA assessments-Vendor portal security and patch management testing-Operational tech (OT) security readiness checks4. Retail & E-commerce-POS terminal exploitation testing-Seasonal load threat simulation-Data flow mapping across sales and marketing systems5. Smart Cities & Utilities-Public WiFi and IoT device evaluation-Civic portal red-teaming-Privacy and data safety testsHybrid Approach: Custom Testing + Global Best PracticesCloudIBN ensures thorough coverage by:1. Starting with automated vulnerability scans2. Executing manual penetration testing focused on industry-specific threats3. Mapping vulnerabilities to both RBI, CERT-In, IRDAI, and global standards (NIST, ISO, OWASP)4. Delivering industry-specific remediation playbooks with embedded compliance toolsProtect Your Industry-Specific Assets Today. Let us analyze your business risks and secure your digital assets:Wrap-Around Services for Comprehensive Sector SecurityCloudIBN complements its VAPT Audit Services with:1. Post-engagement workshops for IT teams2. Continuous monitoring and re-testing3. Compliance documentation for regulators and auditors4. Executive dashboards and summarized intelligence to guide leadership decisionsSecure Growth with Precision VAPT. Industry-specific dynamics demand precision in cybersecurity. CloudIBN's dedicated VAPT Audit Services cater to India's rapidly evolving sectors-offering targeted threat detection, tailored compliance support, and strategic remediation guidance. As India strengthens its digital leadership, businesses can confidently grow, expand, and innovate with CloudIBN as their secure, industry-focused VAPT partner.Related Services - Cybersecurity Services -About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

Surendra Bairagi

Cloud IBN

+919022928903 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.