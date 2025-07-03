In Ghana, PM Modi Pays Tribute To Revered African Leader Kwame Nkrumah

MENAFN - IANS) Accra, July 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited the Nkrumah Memorial Park in Ghana's capital Accra to pay his tribute to Kwame Nkrumah, the country's founding President and a revered leader of the African independence movement.

PM Modi, who was accompanied by the Vice President of Ghana Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, laid a floral wreath and observed a moment of silence in honour of Nkrumah's lasting contributions to freedom, unity, and social justice.

“In Accra, paid homage to Kwame Nkrumah. He was a visionary statesman whose thoughts and ideals guide several people. He devoted himself towards the well-being of people of Ghana," PM Modi posted on X.

The tribute paid by PM Modi reflects India's deep respect for Ghana's rich history and reaffirms the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Nkrumah was a Ghanaian nationalist leader who led Ghana's (formerly Gold Coast) drive for independence from Britain and presided over its emergence as the new nation. He headed the country from its independence in 1957 until 1966. The former President of Ghana also played a pivotal role in establishing diplomatic relations with India

India-Ghana relationship remains warm and friendly, resting on solid foundations anchored in shared values and a common vision. India opened its representative office in Accra in 1953, much prior to Ghana's independence, and established full-fledged diplomatic relations with Ghana in 1957, immediately after it attained independence.

In his landmark address to the Parliament of Ghana on Thursday, PM Modi quoted Nkrumah's words, "I am not African because I was born in Africa. But because Africa was born in me" and affirmed that in the same way, India carries Africa in its heart.

"India and Ghana share a dream. A dream where every child gets opportunities. Where every voice is heard. Where nations rise together, not apart. Let us build a partnership not only for today, but for generations to come," the PM stated.

In his speech, PM Modi also recalled that the histories of India and Ghana bear the scars of colonial rule.

"But our spirits have always remained free and fearless. We draw strength and inspiration from our rich heritage. We take pride in our social, cultural, and linguistic diversity. We have built nations rooted in freedom, unity, and dignity. Our relationship knows no bounds".

The State Visit was PM Modi's first ever bilateral trip to the African nation and also the first Prime Ministerial visit from India to Ghana in three decades.

After concluding his historic visit to Ghana, the Prime Minister has now emplaned for Trinidad and Tobago, the second leg of his five-nation visit.