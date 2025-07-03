West Africa Health Organisation (WAHO) Convenes Strategic Communications Workshop To Fortify Regional Lassa Fever Response And Sensitization

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The West Africa Health Organisation (WAHO), in close collaboration with the Coalition Secretariat Partners (CSP), the ECOWAS Commission, and Member States, successfully concluded a pivotal two-day Strategic Communications Workshop in preparation for the 2nd Lassa Fever International Conference, held in Abuja, Nigeria. from June 30th to July 1st, 2025, the gathering aimed to create political will, advance prevention efforts, enhance preparedness and strengthen a unified regional response to Lassa Fever across West Africa.

The workshop's objectives included identifying and analysing communication gaps, fostering mutual understanding of each entity's communication roles and responsibilities, developing a unified communication strategy for the 2nd Lassa Fever International Conference, defining clear communication protocols, and establishing a joint roadmap for sustained regional communications, collaboration, and sensitization.

During the workshop, Dr. Virgil Lokossou, Acting Director of Health Services at WAHO, delivered the opening remarks on behalf of Dr. Assi Melchor, the Director General of WAHO. He emphasized the importance of putting in place effective communication tools, addressing specific Lassa Fever communication issues, and establishing a more visible regional platform for collaboration and decision-making. Dr. Lokossou stressed the need for increased awareness and prevention of the Lassa Fever threat, aligning strategies with scientific evaluation, and collectively developing a regional plan for the upcoming conference. He urged all participants to commit to this cause, working together to identify and address difficulties for the benefit of the entire region.

At the conclusion of the two-day event, Dr. Sombie Issiaka, Acting Director of Public Health and Research at WAHO, provided the closing remarks on behalf of the Director General of WAHO. He expressed sincere appreciation to the Nigerian Watch team for their smooth collaboration in combating Lassa Fever and other emerging diseases, as well as for organizing the workshop. He also extended thanks to all communication experts from participating member states, the Boom Public Health Group, and the Corona Management Systems Group.

Dr. Issiaka highlighted the significance of the coalition, emphasizing that all strategies discussed would move into the implementation stage, ensuring all stakeholders are effectively involved through clear communication in the fight against Lassa Fever. He thanked the Nigerian authorities as the host country, colleagues from WAHO and the ECOWAS Commission's communication directorate for their support and collaboration, formally declaring the workshop closed and expressing anticipation for continued joint efforts. The workshop marks a significant step forward in ensuring a coordinated, impactful, and visible response to Lassa Fever across West Africa.

