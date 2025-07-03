The First Buyers Of EXLANTIX ET Will Get A Universal Charging Station

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 2, 2025 1:42 am - Sales of the new full-size hybrid crossover EXEED EXLANTIX ET have started in Russia.

EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka, EXEED Center AVTODOM Taganka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek will give the first buyers of EXLANTIX ET a universal charging station



Sales of the new full-size hybrid crossover EXEED EXLANTIX ET have started in Russia. The first buyers of EXEED EXLANTIX ET, who will purchase a car at one of the three dealerships EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka, EXEED Center AVTODOM Taganka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek, located in Moscow and St. Petersburg, will receive a special comprehensive solution for charging the electric vehicle. It includes a wall-mounted charging station, a universal portable charger and an extension cord for charging external devices from the crossover.

Clients of EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka, EXEED Center AVTODOM Taganka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek, who purchase hybrid cars, will receive a comprehensive charging solution. It includes a wall-mounted charging station for an electric car with a capacity of 11 kW. This smart portable charger is stable and safe in operation. It will be a good solution for recharging a car in a garage, at a summer house, in an underground parking lot of an office or an apartment building. The gadget is controlled via a mobile application and NFC. The station's security systems optimize the charging process, regulate current and voltage and prevent overloads. A universal portable charger for connecting the station for electric cars to 220 V networks and a three-phase 380 V industrial network and a portable generator weighing 1.5 kg are included in the kit. It allows using the car as a mobile power station with a capacity of up to 4 kW and connect external devices, household appliances, lighting or electronics.

EXLANTIX ET is the latest line of the EXEED brand. It is a modern crossover with a hybrid powertrain. It features an exceptional exterior and interior design. The car combines excellent off-road capabilities with a power reserve of 1180 km. The innovative crossover consumes only 6.4 liters of fuel per 100 kilometers. It accelerates to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. Owners of the new EXEED EXLANTIX ET will be able to take advantage of an extended warranty for 8 years or 200 000 kilometers.

EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka, EXEED Center AVTODOM Taganka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek are dealerships selling premium EXEED cars. A wide range of brand models and a full range of financial services provided by leasing companies and partner banks can be found here.

The capital's EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka is located on Varshavskoe Shosse, 91A. EXEED Center AVTODOM Taganka is located in Moscow at 3 Mikhailovsky Proezd, Bldg. 1. EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek is located in St. Petersburg at 106 Stachek Prospect.

“We strive to make owning an electric cars as convenient as possible for our customers. Confidence and comfort are the benefits available to EXEED EXLANTIX ET owners. A special integrated charging solution gives customers of EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka, EXEED Center AVTODOM Taganka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek the opportunity to charge their vehicle in any conditions,” – the press-service of AVTODOM Group commented.



GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.