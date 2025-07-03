Indolift Introduces Ergonomic, Low-Fatigue Pallet Trucks For Warehouse Operators
Kolkata, India, July 02, 2025 – Indolift, a leading manufacturer of industrial lifting and handling solutions, has introduced a new line of ergonomically designed pallet trucks aimed at improving working conditions for warehouse staff. The initiative targets a longstanding issue in the logistics industry: operator fatigue due to repetitive handling tasks.
Developed in collaboration with logistics professionals and occupational health specialists, the redesigned pallet trucks incorporate ergonomic handle geometry, smoother steering mechanisms, and optimized weight distribution. These changes are intended to reduce strain on the shoulders and lower back during routine warehouse operations. The initiative is part of Indolift's broader commitment to improving workplace conditions across the material handling sector.
“Warehousing environments demand repetitive physical effort, and it's clear that equipment design plays a critical role in worker well-being,” said Jyoti Kaushka, CEO of Indolift.“Our focus was on developing a tool that supports the human body rather than working against it.”
Pilot trials conducted in select warehouse environments across several mid-sized warehouses in India and Southeast Asia, with feedback showing a noticeable reduction in operator fatigue and fewer reports of musculoskeletal discomfort. The new pallet trucks are built to comply with relevant ISO standards for industrial ergonomics and will be made available through Indolift's authorized distributor network starting next quarter.
Indolift has stated that it will continue to assess the long-term workplace impact of the design through ongoing partnerships with warehouse operators, safety auditors, and labor welfare organizations.
About Indolift
Indolift is a globally recognized manufacturer and supplier of advanced lifting and material handling equipment, committed to innovation, quality, and workplace safety. The company offers a comprehensive range of products including cranes, hoists, pallet trucks, stackers, and custom handling solutions designed to meet the demands of modern industrial environments. Serving diverse sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, infrastructure, construction, and energy, Indolift focuses on delivering reliable, ergonomic, and efficient equipment that enhances operational performance while minimizing risks and downtime. With a strong emphasis on engineering excellence and customer satisfaction, Indolift continues to be a trusted partner for organizations seeking high-performance material handling solutions.
Media Contact:
Indolift
Phone: +91 33 4602 4765/4766/4767
Email: ...
Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
