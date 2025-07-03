Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Gaza: 118 Deaths, 581 Injuries In 24 Hours


2025-07-03 09:05:40
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, July 3 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that hospitals in the Strip received 118 deaths and 581 injuries over the past 24 hours.
In its daily statistical report on casualties from the ongoing Israeli aggression, the ministry indicated that many victims remain trapped under rubble and on roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them.
The death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 56,130 deaths and 135,173 injuries since October 7, 2023.

MENAFN03072025000117011021ID1109756936

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search