Gaza: 118 Deaths, 581 Injuries In 24 Hours

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, July 3 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that hospitals in the Strip received 118 deaths and 581 injuries over the past 24 hours.In its daily statistical report on casualties from the ongoing Israeli aggression, the ministry indicated that many victims remain trapped under rubble and on roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them.The death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 56,130 deaths and 135,173 injuries since October 7, 2023.