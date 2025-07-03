Jordan Campaigned To Address Water Challenges Amid Increasing Demand In 2024-Report

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 3 (Petra) - The Ministry of Water and Irrigation launched its annual report for 2024, highlighting the key achievements and challenges in the Kingdom's water sector and reviewing its plans to improve resource management and meet citizens' needs.According to a ministry statement on Thursday, the report, which reflects its efforts to address Jordan's water challenges, featured the ministry's milestones in various fields, mainly improving networks, developing sources, increasing use efficiency in diverse sectors, and sanitation projects.The report highlighted the challenges facing the Kingdom's water sector, primarily water scarcity, climate change, and increasing demand.Noting the ministry's "significant" future plans to improve water resource management, the report said this effort would primarily develop new sources, increase use efficiency, reduce loss, raise conservation awareness and enhance transparency and accountability in water resource management.The report, which was launched on the ministry's website, aims to provide "valuable" information to decision-makers, researchers, and parties interested in the water sector and inform the public about the ministry's performance.Over the past year, the ministry highlighted challenges facing the water sector in Jordan, reviewing its future plans and programs to improve water management.