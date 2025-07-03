Ukraine Signs Agreement On Joint Production Of Drones With American Company Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on the website of the President of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

"In Denmark, in the presence of President Volodymyr Zelensky, Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and CEO of Swift Beat, LLC Eric Schmidt signed a memorandum of long-term strategic partnership. The document provides for the expansion of the company's production capacity, and modern drones will be supplied to Ukraine as a priority, on special terms and at cost," the statement said.

The partnership is expected to significantly boost the production of unmanned systems, with hundreds of thousands of drones expected for delivery this year and even greater volumes projected for 2026.

Swift Beat will produce interceptor drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to destroy Russian drones and missiles, quadcopters for reconnaissance, surveillance, fire control and logistics, as well as medium-class strike drones to engage enemy targets.

It is also planned to develop new innovative solutions, such as cruise and ballistic missile interceptors, automatic turrets, and reconnaissance platforms.

Zelensky underscored that producing interceptor drones will be a top priority under the new partnership.

“The visit to Denmark begins with an important step for our defense. An agreement has been reached on Ukrainian-American cooperation in drone production, including interceptor drones - a crystal clear priority,” the head of state posted on Telegram .

“Today, we will continue our work in Denmark, and on new agreements of this kind - focused on joint production, joint development, and joint defense,” Zelensky added.

Swift Beat, LLC is an American company with a significant presence in Ukraine. The company specializes in the production of autonomous drones with artificial intelligence, and actively cooperates with Ukrainian engineers and the military, testing drones in Ukraine.

Photo credit: President's Office