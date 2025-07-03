Azerbaijan Holds NATO-Supported Training On Quality Control In Military Education
Trainings have been conducted at the National Defense University of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense as part of NATO's Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP), Azernews reports.
According to the MOD's Press and Public Relations Department, a delegation from NATO held meetings with Azerbaijani defense education officials, during which both sides exchanged views on the future development of cooperation in the field of military education. The meetings were described as productive and mutually beneficial.
As part of the visit, trainings on "Establishment and implementation of a quality control mechanism in education" were held with the participation of military education specialists. The sessions focused on strengthening institutional capacity and aligning Azerbaijan's military education system with modern standards and NATO best practices.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment