Azerbaijan Holds NATO-Supported Training On Quality Control In Military Education

Trainings have been conducted at the National Defense University of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense as part of NATO's Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP), Azernews reports.

According to the MOD's Press and Public Relations Department, a delegation from NATO held meetings with Azerbaijani defense education officials, during which both sides exchanged views on the future development of cooperation in the field of military education. The meetings were described as productive and mutually beneficial.

As part of the visit, trainings on "Establishment and implementation of a quality control mechanism in education" were held with the participation of military education specialists. The sessions focused on strengthening institutional capacity and aligning Azerbaijan's military education system with modern standards and NATO best practices.