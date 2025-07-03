President Ilham Aliyev Inspected Site Designated For Khankendi-Shusha Cable Car Construction
The head of state was briefed on the technical specifications of the cable car project.
The Khankendi-Shusha cable car will span approximately 6,000 meters. The elevation will be 844 meters in Khankendi and 1,317 meters in Shusha. The travel time is expected to be up to 13 minutes, with a speed of 8 meters per second.
The implementation of this project will not only contribute to the development of tourism but also play a significant role in ensuring convenient travel between Khankendi and Shusha in both directions.
