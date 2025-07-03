Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Inspected Site Designated For Khankendi-Shusha Cable Car Construction

President Ilham Aliyev Inspected Site Designated For Khankendi-Shusha Cable Car Construction


2025-07-03 09:05:04
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On July 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected the site designated for the construction of the Khankendi-Shusha cable car, Azernews reports.

The head of state was briefed on the technical specifications of the cable car project.

The Khankendi-Shusha cable car will span approximately 6,000 meters. The elevation will be 844 meters in Khankendi and 1,317 meters in Shusha. The travel time is expected to be up to 13 minutes, with a speed of 8 meters per second.

The implementation of this project will not only contribute to the development of tourism but also play a significant role in ensuring convenient travel between Khankendi and Shusha in both directions.

MENAFN03072025000195011045ID1109756919

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search