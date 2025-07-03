Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Stock Option Grant And Compensation Shares Issuance

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) -a B.C. based company focused on the exploration of organic, sedimentary rock phosphate in Nevada, is pleased to announce it has approved the issuance of 2,150,000 stock options to certain officers, directors, and consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to 2,150,000 common shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option vested immediately and is exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.05 per share.

The Company also announces that it has agreed to issue 1,500,000 common shares of the Company as bonus compensation (the "Compensation Shares") to Robin Dow, CEO and Garry Smith, P. Geo. The Compensation Shares are being issued equally, at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, in accordance with policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All Compensation Shares issued are subject to a four (4) month and a day hold period.

The issuance of the Compensation Shares constitutes a "related party transaction" as this term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101: Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance of the Shares was exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by the virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as the Company's Shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in Section 5.7(1)(a) as the value of the Shares issued did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Compensation Shares transaction as the details and amounts of the bonuses were not finalized until closer to the closing and the Company wished to close the transaction as soon as practicable, which the Company deems reasonable.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 8.25 kilometers long, in northeast Nevada. This is believed to be the only known organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

