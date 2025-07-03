Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait, Tunis Discuss Boosting Coop. On Human Rights, Women's Empowerment


2025-07-03 09:03:14
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, July 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah met on Thursday Tunisian Minister of Defense Khaled Al-Suhaili to explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.
The meeting focused on exchanging experiences in human rights filed as well as exploring ways to empower women especially within the military sector.
Sheikha Jawaher is currently visiting Tunis to partake in the high-level Arab regional meeting in preparation for the Second World Summit for Social Development, scheduled in Doha this upcoming November (end)
sar


MENAFN03072025000071011013ID1109756884

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search