Kuwait, Tunis Discuss Boosting Coop. On Human Rights, Women's Empowerment
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, July 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah met on Thursday Tunisian Minister of Defense Khaled Al-Suhaili to explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.
The meeting focused on exchanging experiences in human rights filed as well as exploring ways to empower women especially within the military sector.
Sheikha Jawaher is currently visiting Tunis to partake in the high-level Arab regional meeting in preparation for the Second World Summit for Social Development, scheduled in Doha this upcoming November (end)
