Bliss To Hold Second-Annual Block Party On Amazon With Major $4 Promotion On Mineral SPF Honoring July 4Th

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In celebration of the biggest summer holiday, Amazon shoppers can pick up the brand's bestselling Block Star Tinted Mineral SPF 30 sunscreen for just $4 on July 4th of this year – a discount of more than 80%. The brand's newest launch in the SPF category, the Block Star Clarifying Mineral SPF 30 sunscreen, will also be available at a steep discount during the Block Party.

"We see a massive surge in sunscreen interest once Memorial Day hits," says Sara Mitzner, VP of Marketing. "Not just in sales, but search volume and engagement with the category across our social media channels. We know this promotion is a great way to introduce folks to the brand and the product."

Last year's promotion saw a lift of more than 600% in sales. This year's Block Party will also include the new Block Star Clarifying Sunscreen, which launched in May of this year. This new mineral-based SPF is infused with the brand's noted skin-calming ingredients, making this sunscreen an excellent choice for those with blemish-prone skin. This formula will be available for just $8 during the Block Party sale, a discount of more than 70%.

"The Clarifying Sunscreen is a really unique product for us," Mitzner adds. "It's a non-comedogenic and oil-free formula that includes a lot of skin-friendly ingredients like Salicylic Acid and Witch Hazel, along with 100% mineral sunscreens. Of course, it's all clean and vegan."

Bliss also worked with brand ambassador Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi on some additional social media content in support of the sale. The brand recently named the reality star its "Summer Superhero" in a campaign supporting its SPF products. Snooki even proclaimed Block Star 30 as her favorite sunscreen – a high honor from the Jersey Shore star.

This promotion runs through midnight ET on July 4th, 2025, and will only be available through the Bliss branded Amazon store.

Bliss was founded originally as a spa in New York's Soho neighborhood in 1996 and quickly became a sensation for its fun, judgement-free approach to skincare. It soon transitioned into a full-fledged retail line providing innovative and transformative products that celebrate self-care and promote real, observable results. The brand is known for clean ingredients and thoughtful formulas, all marketed with a healthy dose of fun. The brand is part of the AS Beauty portfolio, a group focused on developing global beauty brands that deliver real-world solutions to a diverse consumer base. What sets AS Beauty apart is its dedication to female-founded brands that tell a unique story while making the latest innovations accessible to all.

