NY/NJ Region Prepares For Historic Celebration Of America's 250Th Anniversary

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to an economic impact analysis conducted by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), the Sail4th 250 event is projected to generate $2.85 billion in economic activity, including a net new economic impact of $730 million to the city.

By comparison, the Statue of Liberty Centennial in 1986, which also featured tall ships, generated $1.44 billion in today's dollars. Next year's FIFA World Cup matches at The Meadowlands are projected to generate $2 billion for the region.

A Record-Breaking Maritime Spectacle

More than 30 Class A and 30 Class B tall ships are expected to participate in the International Parade of Tall Ships, promising the largest flotilla of tall ships ever assembled in American waters. Twenty-three nations have already committed their majestic naval training/goodwill vessels to sail into New York Harbor for this historic milestone. Regional planners expect eight to ten million spectators to line the 15-mile New York/New Jersey shoreline and thousands of pleasure boats on the water to witness the July 4th maritime parade.

The public will be granted free access to these foreign Navy tall ships during their week-long stay in port.

The celebration will also feature Cunard's Queen Mary 2, the world's only ocean liner, positioned in New York Harbor to offer its guests premium viewing of the historic spectacle. Throughout Cunard's 185-year history, the brand's transatlantic crossings between New York and Southampton have maintained a rich connection to the states.

The British Navy will be represented by one of its two aircraft carriers, while gray-hull vessels from the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard will anchor from the Verrazano Bridge to the George Washington Bridge, creating an unprecedented display of international maritime cooperation.

"As we prepare to welcome tens of thousands of tourists for our nation's 250th anniversary, we are thrilled to partner with our neighbors across the Hudson to showcase our state and region's important role in our nation's battle for independence," said New Jersey Lt. Governor Tahesha Way. "Sail4th 250, in addition to the countless historic events and sights that will be open in New Jersey next summer, will display the very best that our nation has to offer. I look forward to attending the festivities and celebrating this milestone Independence Day!"

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tem Randy Simons said, "As the State's 250th Commemoration Commission prepares to honor New York's pivotal role in the American Revolution, we proudly welcome Sail4th 250 and its efforts to draw global attention and visitors. This historic international gathering of nations will be a powerful celebration of goodwill, cooperation, and shared history."

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, "I am so pleased that Sail4th 250's Tall Ships events will be a major part of the NYS 250th celebration. As the Senate sponsor of the commemoration commission legislation and an active supporter of the Tall Ships initiative, I couldn't be prouder of this announcement. Congratulations to all those who helped get this approved! I can't wait to celebrate the arrival of the ships next year!"

Broadcast Nationally

NBCUniversal Local will serve as a media partner of Sail4th 250. Through the partnership, NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations will present Sail4th 250 content across TV, streaming streaming and digital platforms nationwide leading up to and surrounding the July 3-8 event in New York, highlighted by extensive live coverage of the International Parade of Sail on July 4, 2026, which will also be featured during NBC's TODAY and on Telemundo's national morning programming.

Historic Naval Partnership

INR250 represents the seventh international naval review hosted in the United States and the fourth held in the Port of New York and New Jersey, following celebrated reviews in 1976, 1986, and 2000. The U.S. Navy has invited naval forces, maritime services, and coast guards from over 130 nations to participate, with scores of foreign warships, aircraft, and delegations expected to join the U.S. Fleet. Fleet Week New York will be specially rescheduled in July to coincide with the anniversary celebration, featuring the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, large-scale public engagement events, and static displays throughout the tri-state area.

Economic Impact

The NYCEDC analysis projects $2.85 billion in economic activity, including a net new economic impact of $730 million to the city. This accounts for direct, indirect, and induced impacts from both event operations and visitor spending. The study projects approximately six million total visitors, with 451,000 expected to spend at least one night in the city.

The economic impact exceeds that of other major New York events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup regional matches ($2 billion for the NY/NJ region), the combined Yankees and Mets seasons ($900 million), and the U.S. Open ($750 million). By comparison, the Statue of Liberty Centennial in 1986 generated $500 million, or $1.44 billion in today's dollars.

"As we prepare for the historic celebration of America's 250th birthday celebration, New York City is proud to welcome maritime leaders and visitors from around the world to commemorate this moment," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams . "These celebrations are not only an opportunity to celebrate the history of this country and New York City's pivotal role in it, but we also expect the festivities to generate over $2.8 billion in economic impact for New York City, creating good-paying jobs and supporting New York City's small businesses. I'm looking forward to this time next year, and coming together with all New Yorkers to celebrate our country's shared history."

A Comprehensive Celebration

Beyond the maritime spectacle, the six-day celebration will include:



An International Naval Review (INR250)

An international aerial review led by the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels

Public access to 30 international tall ships at multiple harbor locations

A massive July 4th fireworks display over Manhattan

Food festivals and cultural events throughout the region

An exhibition of rare 18th-century historical documents The city's "Homecoming of Heroes" ticker tape parade on July 6 honoring post-9/11 combat veterans and first responders

"Our team at Sail4th 250 has been working on these plans for nearly five years," noted Chris O'Brien, President of Sail4th 250 . "The residual economic benefits to the city complement the goodwill and camaraderie we envision for all New Yorkers and visitors. These events are for everyone, and everyone will want to be here for them."

"Sail4th 250 is more than a historic milestone-it's a powerful opportunity to showcase our destination, share our stories, and reaffirm New York City on the global stage as a world-class travel destination," said Julie Coker, President and CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions .

About Sail4th 250

Media Assets

Social:

Instagram: @sail4th250

Facebook: @sail4th250

LinkedIn: @Sail4th250

X: @Sail4th

TikTok: #sail4th250

Media Contacts (Sail4th 250):

Peter Himler

Flatiron Communications

WhatsApp/Mobile: +1 516-729-6461

[email protected]

SOURCE Sail4th 250