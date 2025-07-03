NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + June Jobs Report In Focus
-
S&P 500 rallied to a record close on Wednesday
The House prepares to vote on President Trump's megabill, which was approved by the Senate earlier this week
Investors are closely monitoring the June jobs report, which comes out ahead of market open
Opening Bell
Sail4th 250 kicks off the one-year countdown to America's 250th anniversary celebration in The Port of New York and New Jersey on July 4, 2026
Closing Bell
Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M ) celebrates the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks
Click here to download the NYSE TV App
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment