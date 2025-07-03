Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + June Jobs Report In Focus


2025-07-03 09:01:22

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

  • S&P 500 rallied to a record close on Wednesday
  • The House prepares to vote on President Trump's megabill, which was approved by the Senate earlier this week
  • Investors are closely monitoring the June jobs report, which comes out ahead of market open

Opening Bell
 Sail4th 250 kicks off the one-year countdown to America's 250th anniversary celebration in The Port of New York and New Jersey on July 4, 2026

Closing Bell
 Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M ) celebrates the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

MENAFN03072025003732001241ID1109756861

