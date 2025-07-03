Half Yearly Report On LVMH's Liquidity Contract With ODDO BHF SCA

Pursuant to LVMH's liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA, on the 30th of June 2025 the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:



52,000 shares 9,887,574.90 euros in cash

During the first half of 2025, the following transactions were made under the terms of the LVMH liquidity contract:



3,203 purchases, for a total volume of 234,460 shares and a total amount of 135,447,405.90 euros 3,240 sales, for a total volume of 203,460 shares and a total amount of 117,943,246.10 euros

As a reminder, at the signing date of the liquidity contract, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account: