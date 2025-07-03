AAMI Aligns With National Academy Of Medicine AI Code Of Conduct

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI Code of Conduct's six core principles key to ensuring the safe and effective use of AI technologies

Arlington, VA, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) today announces its alignment with the National Academy of Medicine's (NAM) recently published AI Code of Conduct (AICC). AAMI intends to leverage the Code to inform its work addressing the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in medical devices.

Entitled An Artificial Intelligence Code of Conduct for Health and Medicine: Essential Guidance for Aligned Action , the AICC is a non-binding resource that organizations in the medical field can use as a baseline for evaluating AI adoption and deployment. The Code identifies six core commitments for any ethical application and implementation of AI in the medical field.

Advance HumanityEnsure EquityEngage Impacted IndividualsImprove Workforce Well-BeingMonitor PerformanceInnovate and Learn

“AI has the potential to further transform health care, but where there is opportunity there is also risk,” noted Robert Burroughs, AAMI's Chief Learning and Development Officer.“As the leading developer of voluntary, consensus standards for the medical device industry, our mission is to help ensure the safe and effective use of health technology. The AICC's six core principles provide a framework we can use to align our diverse efforts across standards development, education, and certification. We intend to use the AICC as a key reference document and will share it widely with our members and stakeholders."

AAMI Vice President of Standards, Matt Williams, also anticipates clear benefits for AAMI.“We fully expect the AICC will provide a welcome resource for AAMI Committee members as they produce regulatory-ready guidance documents for the entire medical device sector.”

Laura Adams, Senior Advisor at the National Academy of Medicine, describes the AICC as a“definitive answer to a disjointed landscape” of AI guidelines and frameworks. Describing its six commitments, she noted that readers“find them to be practical. We clarified them, we elevated what was out in the field, and we are finding that people are using [the AICC] as a touchstone.”

In an effort to facilitate the adoption of these essential guidelines, Adams has authored a guide titled“Why and How to Use the NAM AICC .” To further accelerate adoption, AAMI is also producing an executive summary of the 189-page AICC later this year.

The rigorous NAM development process involves an extensive field review that brings together the world's leading experts. Among the experts who contributed to the AICC were Google's Senior Director of Global Digital Health Strategy & Regulatory and AAMI board member Bakul Patel, Pat Baird, Regulatory Head of Global Software Standards at Philips, who serves as co-chair of AAMI's AI Committee, and AAMI's Vice President of Industry and Emerging Technologies, Timothy Hsu.

Do you have questions for the AAMI staffers or members who contributed to the National Academy of Medicine's AI Code of Conduct? Get in touch with AAMI's communications team