Cybersecurity Leadership Unites At EC-Council's Exclusive Executive Reception At Black Hat USA 2025

Tampa, Florida, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EC-Council , the global leader in cybersecurity education and training and creator of the world-renowned Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) credential, will host an exclusive Executive Cocktail Reception during Black Hat USA 2025. This invitation-only gathering will bring together some of the most influential CISOs, senior cybersecurity executives, and decision-makers for an evening of leadership dialogue, strategic networking, and peer exchange.

As part of EC-Council's broader initiative to unite global cyber leaders and inspire collaborative progress, this exclusive reception reflects its commitment to tackling the most pressing cybersecurity challenges of our time. Leaders attending this event will experience an exceptional platform for candid conversations and practical discussions on the rapidly evolving threat landscape, talent gaps, AI-driven innovations, and proven methods to enhance resilience across organizations of all sizes.

Held alongside one of the most important cybersecurity conferences of the year, the EC-Council Executive Cocktail Reception strengthens the organization's ongoing commitment to advancing leadership capacity and building resilience across the global cyber ecosystem. The event is designed to encourage candid, practical conversations about the most critical challenges facing cybersecurity leaders today from rapidly evolving threats to talent shortages and AI-powered defenses.

“Black Hat USA 2025 brings together the global cybersecurity community at a time when collaboration is more critical than ever,” said Jay Bavisi, Group President, EC-Council. “EC-Council's role at this gathering goes beyond training and certification. We're creating platforms where leaders can engage in real conversations about the challenges ahead, exchange practical insights, and build the leadership capacity organizations need to stay prepared for an increasingly dynamic threat landscape. This reception is part of that commitment to shaping the skills and leadership dialogues that will define cybersecurity's next chapter.”

This exclusive executive engagement also highlights EC-Council's unmatched leadership in cybersecurity certification, especially through its Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO credential recognized across industries as the gold standard for cybersecurity leadership. Certified CISO equips experienced professionals with the strategic and technical expertise to drive global cybersecurity programs, elevating leadership capacity for organizations entrusted with vital data and critical assets.

Set within the vibrant atmosphere of Topgolf Las Vegas, the reception blends leadership engagement with a setting that encourages open, practical dialogue. Discussions will focus on strengthening AI-driven defense models, improving organizational resilience, and closing the global cybersecurity skills gap.

Key Event Details

Location: Topgolf Las Vegas

Date: Monday, August 4, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM – 10:30 PM PDT

EC-Council will also be exhibiting at Booth #5612 on the Black Hat show floor, presenting its latest programs and initiatives aimed at building global cybersecurity readiness.

Media representatives interested in covering the EC-Council Executive Cocktail Reception or requesting interviews with EC-Council leadership may contact ... for credentials and scheduling.

About EC-Council:

EC-Council is the creator of the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) program and a leader in cybersecurity education. Founded in 2001, EC-Council's mission is to provide high-quality training and certifications for cybersecurity professionals to keep organizations safe from cyber threats. EC-Council offers over 200 certifications and degrees in various cybersecurity domains, including forensics, security analysis, threat intelligence, and information security.

An ISO/IEC 17024 accredited organization, EC-Council has certified over 350,000 professionals worldwide, with clients ranging from government agencies to Fortune 100 companies. EC-Council is the gold standard in cybersecurity certification, trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense, the Army, Navy, Air Force, and leading global corporations.

For more information, visit :

About Black Hat:

For more than 25 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Canada, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

More information is available at: blackhat.com

