The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's The Specific Antiviral Drugs For COVID 19 Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Save 30% On All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Informed On Tariff Changes, Macroeconomic Trends, And More.

How Significant Has Been The Growth Of The Specific Antiviral Drugs For COVID-19 Market In Recent Years?

The specific antiviral drugs for covid-19 market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $13 billion in 2024 to $15.23 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising hospitalization due to severe cases, increasing government funding for antiviral research, increasing demand for targeted therapeutics over generic treatments, rising awareness about early antiviral intervention, and increasing collaborations among pharmaceutical companies.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Are The Expected Growth Trends For The Specific Antiviral Drugs For COVID-19 Market In The Forecasted Period?

The specific antiviral drugs for covid-19 market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $28.43 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing focus on pandemic preparedness, increasing number of clinical trials, growing demand for effective COVID-19 treatment options, increasing prevalence of COVID-19 variants, and growing acceptance of oral antiviral therapies. Major trends in the forecast period include innovation in broad-spectrum antiviral formulations, integration of artificial intelligence in drug discovery, advancement in personalized antiviral therapies, innovation in combination therapy approaches, and integration of genomic data to target viral mutations.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



How are pandemic-driven changes affecting the growth of the specific antiviral drugs for COVID-19 market?

The rising number of COVID-19 cases is expected to propel the growth of the specific antiviral drugs for COVID-19 market going forward. COVID-19 cases refer to individuals who tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19. The rising number of COVID-19 cases is due to the emergence of new variants that spread more easily and can partially evade immunity from vaccines or past infections. Specific antiviral drugs for COVID-19 help reduce the severity and duration of the illness, improving patient outcomes and lowering the overall burden of COVID-19 cases. For instance, in May 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based government agency, on average, COVID-19 deaths that included additional causes of death had 4.5 contributing conditions listed in 2022, compared to 4.2 in 2021. Therefore, the rising number of COVID-19 cases drives the growth of the specific antiviral drugs for the COVID-19 market.

Which Are The Significant Players In The Specific Antiviral Drugs For COVID-19 Market?

Major companies operating in the specific antiviral drugs for covid-19 market are Pfizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Roche Holding AG, Merck And Co. Inc., Novartis AG, GSK plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Hetero Drugs Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Shionogi and Co. Ltd., Cipla Limited, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc., Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc., RedHill Biopharma Ltd., Aligos Therapeutics Inc., Synairgen plc

What Are The Emerging Trends And Advancements In The Specific Antiviral Drugs For COVID-19 Market?

Major companies operating in the specific antiviral drugs for COVID-19 market are focusing on developing innovative therapies, such as oral antiviral therapies, to enhance treatment accessibility and effectiveness. Oral antiviral therapies are medications taken by mouth to inhibit the replication of viruses like COVID-19, offering a convenient and effective treatment option. For instance, in January 2022, Lupin Limited, an India-based pharmaceutical company, launched the antiviral drug Molnupiravir under the brand name Molnulup to treat high-risk adult patients with COVID-19. This oral medication is intended for adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at risk of developing severe illness. Molnupiravir works by inhibiting the replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, thereby helping to lower the viral load and reduce the severity of the disease. It is most effective when started within five days of symptom onset and is especially beneficial for individuals with comorbid conditions such as obesity, advanced age, diabetes, or cardiovascular disease.

What Are The Distributions And Segments In The Specific Antiviral Drugs For COVID-19 Market?

The specific antiviral drugs for covid-19 market is segmented:

1 By Type: Tablet, Injection

2 By Indication: Hospitalized Patients, Non-Hospitalized Patients, Preventive Treatment

3 By Drug Class: Nucleoside Analogues, Protease Inhibitors, Ribonucleic Acid Polymerase Inhibitors, Entry Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies

4 By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Inhalation

5 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1 By Tablet: Oral Antiviral Tablets, Combination Antiviral Tablets, Extended-Release Tablets

2 By Injection: Intravenous IV Antiviral Injections, Intramuscular IM Antiviral Injections, Subcutaneous Antiviral Injections

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Specific Antiviral Drugs For COVID-19 Market?

North America was the largest region in the specific antiviral drugs for COVID-19 market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the specific antiviral drugs for covid 19 market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company :

Antiviral Combination Therapy Global Market Report 2025

report/antiviral-combination-therapy-global-market-report

The Antiviral & Antimicrobial Coatings Global Market Report 2025

report/the-antiviral-and-antimicrobial-coatings-global-market-report

Antivirals Global Market Report 2025

report/antivirals-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.