Ranvir Shorey Slams Raj Thackeray's MNS For Slapping Shopkeeper, Questions CM Fadnavis Over Law & Order: 'Monsters...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Actor Ranvir Shorey slammed Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for slapping a shopkeeper in Mumbai's Mira Road for not speaking in Marathi.

He also questioned Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the law and order situation in the state.

Sharing the viral video of MNS workers slapping the elderly man, Shorey said the incident“is sickening.”“Monsters on the loose, looking for attention and political relevance,” he said, slamming the MNS.

The actor tagged CM Fadnavis and asked,“Where's L&O?”

Ranvir Shorey's tweet

| 'Speak Marathi': Raj Thackeray's MNS workers slap restaurant owner- Viral video

Ranvir Shorey was reacting to a news clip about a group of men, reportedly MNS workers, assaulting a shop owner for refusing to speak in Marathi on Tuesday in the Bhayander area of Maharashtra's Thane .

The viral video showed that the men slapped the shop owner several times after he was asked,“Which language is spoken in the state?”

The shop owner's response, who was talking in Hindi, that“all languages” infuriated the men who had visited his shop to buy food, as reported by PTI.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after the Maharashtra government withdrew its orders on implementing the three-language policy in the state, which led to the opposition describing it as a 'Hindi imposition'.

| MNS workers slap Pune man for 'objectionable' social media post on Raj Thackeray Pune man for 'objectionable' social media post about Raj Thackeray

Following the Mira Road incident, MNS workers allegedly assaulted a man in Pune's Vanaz area for posting objectionable content against party chief Raj Thackeray on social media.

According to a Pune Times Mirror report, the man, identified as Kedar Soman, was tracked down by the MNS workers after he shared a post on social media criticising Raj Thackeray.

He was allegedly beaten up by the MNS workers and later handed over to the police. The incident caused temporary tension in the area, prompting police intervention.

| Minister's BIG warning amid Hindi row: 'Must speak Marathi, if you disrespect...' 'Must speak Marathi in Maharashtra...': Maha Minister

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam also reacted to MNS workers slapping the shopkeeper and said that laws will be enforced if anyone disrespects the language in the state.

“In Maharashtra, you have to speak Marathi. If you don't know Marathi, your attitude shouldn't be that you won't speak Marathi... If anyone disrespects Marathi in Maharashtra, we will enforce our laws,” Kadam told ANI.