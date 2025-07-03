'Nitish Kumar Is Absolutely Fine': JD-U On CM's Mental Health
“He only had his teeth cleaned, so his way of speaking may sound a bit different, but there is nothing unusual about it. He is absolutely fine,” Gopal Mandal told reporters, dismissing allegations questioning Nitish Kumar's mental health.
On questions regarding Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar entering politics, Gopal Mandal claimed that it is important for Nishant Kumar to join JD-U to maintain party unity.
“If he does not join, workers may get confused, and some may shift towards RJD, BJP, or LJP (RV). Nishant Kumar, like his father, is an educated engineer, and if he does not join politics soon, a stampede may occur in JDU,” Mandal claimed.
Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has repeatedly targeted Nitish Kumar, claiming that the Chief Minister is now“tired” and“has lost consciousness.”
He said that the Bihar government is being run by retired bureaucrats, while Nitish Kumar remains a nominal head.
Besides Tejashwi Yadav, Congress leaders and Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor also target Nitish Kumar over his old age.
These remarks have intensified as Bihar heads towards the 2025 Assembly elections, with the opposition using Nitish's age and alleged health concerns to question his ability to lead the state effectively.
Gopal Mandal's statement reflects the JD-U's effort to project Nitish Kumar as active and capable ahead of the elections. The party's internal concern about potential confusion could be among cadres if Nishant Kumar does not enter politics.
The statement of Gopal Mandal is an attempt to counter the opposition narrative framing Nitish Kumar as weak or ineffective.
