The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Pre-Election Mission' Kicks Off Its Activities In Preparation For The October 2025 Presidential Election In Côte D'ivoire

The ECOWAS pre-election mission in Côte d'Ivoire, led by Prof. Théodore Holo began its activities on June 30th, 2025 with a series of meetings with the Institutions in charge of the presidential election, the actors and certain stakeholders in the electoral process.

The objective of this ECOWAS pre-election fact-finding mission is to engage with actors and stakeholders in the electoral process on the political atmosphere and the conduct of pre-election activities, to identify any difficulties and to make concrete recommendations for the peaceful and transparent conduct of the presidential election.

Since its arrival in Abidjan, the Mission has met with certain institutions in charge of the presidential election as well as certain actors and stakeholders in the electoral process.

On June 30th, 2025 the mission held consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Ivorians Abroad, the High Authority for Audiovisual Communication (HACA), representatives of media associations and civil society, the Independent Electoral Commission, the ambassadors of ECOWAS member countries accredited to Côte d'Ivoire, and Ms Hélène N'Garnim-Ganga, Resident Coordinator of the United Nations System in Côte d'Ivoire.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Ivorians Abroad, Prof. Théodore Holo and his delegation were received by Ambassador Yapi Koffi Évariste, Secretary General of H.E. Léon Kacou Adom, Ivorian Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Ivorians Abroad. In his introductory remarks, Prof. Holo reiterated ECOWAS' commitment to maintaining regional momentum in support of democratic processes, in a context where peace and stability remain crucial issues.

At the High Authority for Audiovisual Communication (HACA), the ECOWAS delegation met with its President, Mr. René BOURGOIN, to inquire about the overall framework for preparing for the elections at the media level, the institutional mechanisms put in place, and the role this body plays in the electoral process. In this regard, the HACA gave a presentation on the operational mechanisms already deployed, the mechanisms for monitoring online media, and the awareness-raising activities carried out with audiovisual actors.

During his meeting with media representatives, the Head of the ECOWAS Pre-Election Mission recalled the crucial role that the media play in the conduct of the electoral process and in the dissemination of accurate and responsible information, all of which promotes social cohesion and peace.

Prof. Holo emphasised the need for equitable access to the media for candidates and stressed the responsibility of regulators and the media in preventing hate speech and disinformation, particularly on digital platforms.

On July 1st, 2025 the ECOWAS delegation first met with representatives of Ivorian civil society organisations, including the Initiative for Peace, the CNCJI, the AFJCI, WANEP-CI, MIDH, RESPSFECO, POECI, FOSCAO, the Islamic Council, CIED and RAIDH. The mission then visited the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI), where it held discussions with its President, Mr Ibrahim Kuibiert Coulibaly, and members of the CEI Bureau.

Prof. Holo was accompanied by Ambassador Abdel-Fatau MUSAH (PhD), Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the ECOWAS Commission, and H.E. Ms. Adjo-vi Yekpe, Ambassador of Benin to ECOWAS, representing the Committee of Permanent Representatives of ECOWAS Member States, H.E. Fanta Cissé, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Côte d'Ivoire, a representative of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) and a team of electoral experts from the sub-region and the Directorate of Political Affairs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).