US Halts Arms Shipments to Ukraine
(MENAFN) The United States is pausing its delivery of weapons to Ukraine under its “America first” strategy, according to Washington’s representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, who shared this information with a news outlet.
He emphasized that America must prioritize securing sufficient air defense systems within its own military inventory before providing aid elsewhere.
This week, multiple Western media sources disclosed that the Pentagon has stopped sending various types of US-manufactured armaments to Kyiv.
The suspended shipments reportedly encompass a wide array of military equipment such as dozens of Patriot missile interceptors, Stinger and AIM air-to-air missiles, hundreds of Hellfire and GMLRS units, along with thousands of 155mm artillery rounds.
The move is said to have come after an internal evaluation of American weapons stockpiles, conducted at the direction of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
Whitaker explained the rationale during an interview on Wednesday, stating, “This is what ‘America first’ looks like. We first have to take care about the United States’ needs.”
He further noted that the Pentagon must ensure the country possesses the strategic defense capabilities required to exert influence globally, a goal that aligns with the interests of both Washington and its NATO partners.
