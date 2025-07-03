DSH Hotel Advisors Closes Jacksonville, FL Candlewood Suites Sale As Hospitality Market Heats Up

MENAFN - PR Newswire) DSH Hotel Advisors held the exclusive listing with the seller, generating 130+ signed Confidentiality Agreements from qualified buyers, and multiple offers.

"DSH Hotel Advisors is proud to have facilitated the successful sale of the Candlewood Suites Jacksonville-Mayport, further reinforcing the firm's strong presence in the Jacksonville market. The property will serve as a strategic addition to the buyer's growing portfolio, complementing their existing holdings in the Jacksonville Beaches area, including the recently opened TownePlace Suites. This transaction marks DSH Hotel Advisors' third hotel closing in the Jacksonville market this year, reflecting continued momentum and expertise in delivering value for both buyers and sellers," says Patel.

"This transaction came together smoothly thanks to strong collaboration between all parties. It's a great example of how DSH Hotel Advisors was able to generate multiple offers on behalf of the seller, select the best buyer for the asset, and deliver a hands-on approach from start to finish," remarks Hopper.

The Candlewood Suites Jacksonville-Mayport is a 61-room, all-suite IHG hotel built in 2019 and located off Highway A1A in Jacksonville, Florida. Each spacious suite features a fully equipped kitchen and work area, catering to extended-stay and value-conscious guests. The property remains in excellent condition with ongoing maintenance and minimal anticipated PIP. Positioned for growth with strong brand backing, the hotel offers stable operational performance and attractive investment potential.

About DSH Hotel Advisors:

DSH Hotel Advisors is a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm based out of Tampa, Florida. The firm exclusively represents hotel investors seeking an acquisition or disposition of hotel assets throughout the United States, with a regional focus in the southeast. The company has deeply rooted relationships with key personnel throughout the hospitality industry, including independent and institutional investors, real estate and franchise attorneys, management companies, franchisors, contractors, and lenders, allowing them to deliver a full spectrum of service to their clients and ensure the best team is on the field for every assignment.

