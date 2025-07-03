The Power Of CALCEED® To Accelerate Bone Healing

It Takes Weeks for Bone Fractures and Breaks to Heal. CALCEED Can Naturally Accelerate the Process.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bone fractures are common. They also have notoriously long healing times. SYNEVIT®'s optimized calcium dietary supplement, CALCEED ® , can help give the body the natural tools it needs to heal as quickly as possible.

Bone fractures can take weeks to heal. A simple fracture in the hand or wrist can take a month or more to get back to normal. The average fracture in other areas of the body can take 6-8 weeks to heal. Some serious injuries, like a tibia fracture, can take 20 weeks or more to be fully restored.

Rest, following doctor protocols, and taking proper precautions (like avoiding smoking) are important in the healing process. Proper nutrition is also a major factor. This starts with a well-balanced diet, but additional supplementation has also proven to be effective.

One recent study that took place from 2023 to 2024 observed 50 long bone fracture patients. The report explained, "Slow bone regeneration is linked to calcium, vitamin D, and magnesium deficiencies." It also sought to confirm that targeted nutritional supplementation positively affects bone healing in fracture patients.

In the end, the study found that "functional recovery and fracture healing are greatly improved by targeted nutrition," adding that "dietary interventions in orthopaedic care improve bone regeneration."

Calcium is a key component of that supplementary process, which is where CALCEED® can play a key role in recovery. As with all of SYNEVIT®'s products, the supplement consists of clinical doses of carefully combined ingredients designed to create a synergistic effect and optimized results.

In the case of CALCEED®, two organic forms of calcium are present, each of which has clearly demonstrated high and extended bioavailability. According to the medical professionals writing on SYNEVIT®'s resource pages, "supplements like CALCEED®, rich in calcium and vitamin D, might bolster bone healing, as evidenced by research ." As mentioned, optimized vitamin D supplementation, such as that offered by products like SYNCADOL ® , can create even more synergistic results.

"We created CALCEED® to not just give the body much-needed calcium, but optimized doses of that key mineral," said SYNEVIT® CEO George Cvetkovski. "We have spent years working with medical professionals to find the perfect combination of ingredients for each supplement we create. Our calcium combination is a good example of how someone can shorten their healing timeline not through interventionary drugs but by simply giving the body optimized quantities of the nutrients that it needs to heal itself."

