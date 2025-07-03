Impact Wealth TV Series Offers Exclusive Access Into A Realm Where Luxury, Influence, And Experience Collide
"Luxury isn't just about price-it's about access, experience, and story. Impact Wealth is about showing viewers what's behind the curtain," says Nathan Taupez Scinto, Exec Producer at Think Global Media Group.
Meet The Producers:
-
Rob Fitzpatrick – Fitzpatrick Family Office
Candice Beaumont – (Managing Editor) Impact Wealth Magazine
Hillary Latos – (Chief Editor) Impact Wealth Magazine
Nathan Taupez Scinto – (Producer) Think Global Media Group
Series Overview
-
Genre: Luxury Lifestyle / Travel / Docu-series
Format: 45-minute episodes
Season One: 8 episodes
Filming Begins: August 2025
Locations: Such as: Monaco, Dubai, Tokyo, Paris, London, St. Barts, NYC, Las Vegas, Miami, Palm Beach, Marbella, Santorini, Amalfi Coast, and many more...
Each episode unfolds through a thematic lens-such as "The Art of Indulgence in Italy" or "Jet Set Asia"-and features:
-
Destination Deep Dives: Cultural insights into the luxury scene of each locale
Curated Experiences: Behind-the-scenes access to superyacht shows, haute couture, private tastings, and more
Elite Profiles: Interviews with leading financiers, tech pioneers, entrepreneurs, influential designers, longevity experts, philantrhopists, impact investors, chefs, collectors, and tastemakers
The Impact Wealth Access Pass: A signature segment featuring invite-only moments that most will never experience
Target Audience
Curated for affluent consumers, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, aspirational viewers, and global tastemakers, Impact Wealth speaks to a modern, style-savvy audience aged 25–54. Fans of Selling Sunset, Chef's Table, Million Dollar Listing, Billions, and Vogue Travel will find themselves immersed in an elevated, cinematic escape.
What is Impact Wealth Magazine?
Impact Wealth Magazine has become a premier media platform spotlighting the intersection of influence, innovation, and high-net-worth lifestyle. The magazine has profiled some of the most prominent figures in business and finance, including venture capitalist Tim Draper, investor and television personality Kevin O'Leary, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce & leading distressed debt investor Wilbur Ross, billionaire philanthropist Audrey Gruss, tennis star John Isner, leading investor Anthony Scaramucci and Deepak Chopra. Their insights and stories highlight the magazine's commitment to showcasing visionaries shaping the global economy.
Why Now
As global travel surges, innovation accelerates, human longevity advances, and luxury markets thrive, Impact Wealth arrives at the perfect time-offering a unique blend of escapism and insider access. In today's luxury landscape, it's no longer just about what you own-it's about how you live, how well you age, and the legacy you build.
Now Accepting Brand Partnerships for Season 1
Limited Partnership Opportunities Now Open
The Impact Wealth TV Series is currently accepting a select number of luxury brand partners for Season 1. If your brand defines excellence, exclusivity, and elevated experiences, we invite you to apply for inclusion.
-
Filming begins August 2025 – International Locations
Limited spots available. Submission required for approval.
To request a brand partnership deck, media inquiries, interview requests, or partnership submissions,
please contact:
Nathan Taupez Scinto
Think Global Media Group
(888) 653.2688
[email protected]
SOURCE Think Global Media Group
