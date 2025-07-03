Impact Wealth TV Series Offers Exclusive Access Into A Realm Where Luxury, Influence, And Experience Collide

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Produced in collaboration with Impact Wealth Magazine, the series offers viewers front-row access to the globe's most exclusive destinations and elite experiences. From private islands and designer ateliers to five-star gastronomy and secret society soirées, Impact Wealth captures the essence of how the world's most discerning individuals work, live, travel, and celebrate.

"Luxury isn't just about price-it's about access, experience, and story. Impact Wealth is about showing viewers what's behind the curtain," says Nathan Taupez Scinto, Exec Producer at Think Global Media Group.

Meet The Producers:



Rob Fitzpatrick – Fitzpatrick Family Office

Candice Beaumont – (Managing Editor) Impact Wealth Magazine

Hillary Latos – (Chief Editor) Impact Wealth Magazine Nathan Taupez Scinto – (Producer) Think Global Media Group

Series Overview



Genre: Luxury Lifestyle / Travel / Docu-series

Format: 45-minute episodes

Season One: 8 episodes

Filming Begins: August 2025 Locations: Such as: Monaco, Dubai, Tokyo, Paris, London, St. Barts, NYC, Las Vegas, Miami, Palm Beach, Marbella, Santorini, Amalfi Coast, and many more...

Each episode unfolds through a thematic lens-such as "The Art of Indulgence in Italy" or "Jet Set Asia"-and features:



Destination Deep Dives: Cultural insights into the luxury scene of each locale

Curated Experiences: Behind-the-scenes access to superyacht shows, haute couture, private tastings, and more

Elite Profiles: Interviews with leading financiers, tech pioneers, entrepreneurs, influential designers, longevity experts, philantrhopists, impact investors, chefs, collectors, and tastemakers The Impact Wealth Access Pass: A signature segment featuring invite-only moments that most will never experience

Target Audience

Curated for affluent consumers, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, aspirational viewers, and global tastemakers, Impact Wealth speaks to a modern, style-savvy audience aged 25–54. Fans of Selling Sunset, Chef's Table, Million Dollar Listing, Billions, and Vogue Travel will find themselves immersed in an elevated, cinematic escape.

What is Impact Wealth Magazine?

Impact Wealth Magazine has become a premier media platform spotlighting the intersection of influence, innovation, and high-net-worth lifestyle. The magazine has profiled some of the most prominent figures in business and finance, including venture capitalist Tim Draper, investor and television personality Kevin O'Leary, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce & leading distressed debt investor Wilbur Ross, billionaire philanthropist Audrey Gruss, tennis star John Isner, leading investor Anthony Scaramucci and Deepak Chopra. Their insights and stories highlight the magazine's commitment to showcasing visionaries shaping the global economy.

Why Now

As global travel surges, innovation accelerates, human longevity advances, and luxury markets thrive, Impact Wealth arrives at the perfect time-offering a unique blend of escapism and insider access. In today's luxury landscape, it's no longer just about what you own-it's about how you live, how well you age, and the legacy you build.

Now Accepting Brand Partnerships for Season 1

Limited Partnership Opportunities Now Open

The Impact Wealth TV Series is currently accepting a select number of luxury brand partners for Season 1. If your brand defines excellence, exclusivity, and elevated experiences, we invite you to apply for inclusion.



Filming begins August 2025 – International Locations Limited spots available. Submission required for approval.

To request a brand partnership deck, media inquiries, interview requests, or partnership submissions,

please contact:

Nathan Taupez Scinto

Think Global Media Group

SOURCE Think Global Media Group