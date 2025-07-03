Scrum Alliance Ranked #3 On Comparably's 2025 List Of Best Leadership Teams Among Small Companies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We believe leadership is about service, trust, and a shared commitment to our mission," said Tristan Boutros, CEO of Scrum Alliance. "To be recognized by our team - and to rank in the top three nationwide - is an incredibly rewarding and proud moment for all of us."

Comparably's annual awards highlight companies with the most exceptional leadership as rated by their own employees across nearly 20 core metrics. The Best Leadership Teams award was determined from feedback collected over the past year, with no self-nominations or fees involved.

This recognition comes at a transformative time for Scrum Alliance, as the majority of the executive leadership team has joined within the past two years, ushering in a new chapter of bold, collaborative leadership.

In addition to CEO Tristan Boutros, the current C-suite includes Adam Nelson, Chief General Counsel; Angie Stecovich, Chief Financial Officer; Chetna Limbani, Chief Delivery Officer; Danielle deLuise, Chief Product Officer; and Tracee Aliotti, Chief Marketing Officer. Together, they bring fresh perspectives, deep expertise, and a shared commitment to transforming how individuals and organizations thrive through agility.

"We're incredibly proud and humbled to see our leadership team recognized in this way," said Taylor Kelly, Head of Human Resources. "Great leadership shows up in how we support our people, make decisions, and live our company values, and this award reflects our ongoing commitment to setting - and meeting - a high bar for leadership that truly supports our team."

About Scrum Alliance

As the first not-for-profit focused on agile education and professional credentialing, Scrum Alliance continues to advance its position of Agile for AnyoneTM by equipping professionals and their organizations with the education, skills, and community needed to succeed in today's ever-evolving workplaces.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 20 million anonymous employee ratings across 70,000 companies.

Contact:

Tess Martin

7208331950

[email protected]

SOURCE Scrum Alliance