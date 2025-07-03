Little Sleepies Launches Nationwide Initiative To Clear Teachers' Classroom Wishlists

"We've seen firsthand how much teachers in our community give their time, energy, and often their own money," said Lindsay McClelland, VP of Brand Marketing at Little Sleepies. "We hope this gives them a little breathing room, and a reminder that what they do really matters."

How to Nominate a Teacher to Win $1,000 Toward Their Classroom Wishlist

Starting July 1, 2025 , families, friends, students, and school communities can submit nominations through the official campaign form on the Little Sleepies site. Each entry must include a short essay or video explaining why the nominated teacher deserves to win. Video submissions count as an extra entry.

Nominations close on August 15, 2025 , at 11:59 PM PT. Ten winning teachers will be announced on August 20, 2025 , via the Little Sleepies blog and social media channels. One lucky winner will also receive a pajama pizza party for their class, complete with Little Sleepies matching PJs, valued at $1,000.

Who's Eligible?

To be eligible, nominated teachers must:



Be full-time educators in the U.S.

Teach in PreK–12, early childhood, or multi-grade special education classrooms

Be employed by a public, private, charter, magnet school, or licensed daycare Be employed during the 2025–2026 school year

For more information or to submit a nomination, visit: littlesleepies/blogs/news/clear-classroom-wishlist

About Little Sleepies

Founded with comfort, quality, and community at its heart, Little Sleepies creates buttery-soft bamboo pajamas and daywear for babies, kids, and grown-ups. Beyond the cozy prints and matching moments, Little Sleepies is committed to giving back, especially to those who care for and inspire our children every day.

