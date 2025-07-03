Little Sleepies Launches Nationwide Initiative To Clear Teachers' Classroom Wishlists
"We've seen firsthand how much teachers in our community give their time, energy, and often their own money," said Lindsay McClelland, VP of Brand Marketing at Little Sleepies. "We hope this gives them a little breathing room, and a reminder that what they do really matters."
How to Nominate a Teacher to Win $1,000 Toward Their Classroom Wishlist
Starting July 1, 2025 , families, friends, students, and school communities can submit nominations through the official campaign form on the Little Sleepies site. Each entry must include a short essay or video explaining why the nominated teacher deserves to win. Video submissions count as an extra entry.
Nominations close on August 15, 2025 , at 11:59 PM PT. Ten winning teachers will be announced on August 20, 2025 , via the Little Sleepies blog and social media channels. One lucky winner will also receive a pajama pizza party for their class, complete with Little Sleepies matching PJs, valued at $1,000.
Who's Eligible?
To be eligible, nominated teachers must:
-
Be full-time educators in the U.S.
Teach in PreK–12, early childhood, or multi-grade special education classrooms
Be employed by a public, private, charter, magnet school, or licensed daycare
Be employed during the 2025–2026 school year
For more information or to submit a nomination, visit: littlesleepies/blogs/news/clear-classroom-wishlist
About Little Sleepies
Founded with comfort, quality, and community at its heart, Little Sleepies creates buttery-soft bamboo pajamas and daywear for babies, kids, and grown-ups. Beyond the cozy prints and matching moments, Little Sleepies is committed to giving back, especially to those who care for and inspire our children every day.
Media Contact
Jillian Fellows
Manager, Public Relations
[email protected]
7743123018
SOURCE Little Sleepies
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment