Trae Tha Truth Set To Release Powerful New Album ANGEL On July 3, 2025
"ANGEL is a reflection of everything I've carried-and everything I've let go," said Trae Tha Truth . "This album isn't just about struggle. It's about transformation, survival, and shining even when the world tries to dim your light."
In support of the album, Trae sat down for a powerful and introspective one-on-one conversation with longtime friend, collaborator and fellow rap legend T.I. , available now via YouTube - . Trae will also be appearing as a featured panelist at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans. He will take the Suede Stage at the Ernest Morial Convention Center on Sunday, July 6 at 2:30 PM CT. Attendees can register via the ESSENCE App.
Rounding out a month of major cultural moments, Trae will once again host his beloved annual community celebration, Trae Day , in his hometown of Houston, Texas, from July 17–20, 2025 . What began as a city-declared day in his honor has grown into a multi-day event that blends concerts, community service, free resources, family fun, and youth empowerment initiatives. Trae Day continues to uplift underserved communities in Houston and beyond, offering everything from school supplies and healthcare screenings to job fairs and live performances. Guests can volunteer, register and donate by visiting the link HERE
For more information, fans can connect via Instagram/ X and Facebook: @traeabn.
For media inquiries, please contact Syreta J. Oglesby at [email protected] or 201-658-3711.
About Trae Tha Truth
More than a rapper, Trae Tha Truth is a cultural cornerstone-a voice for the voiceless, a bridge between hip-hop and humanitarianism. From platinum-selling records and collaborations with legends like T.I., Rick Ross, Nipsey Hussle, and J. Cole, to his work on the frontlines of disaster relief and social justice protests, Trae's impact spans both music and movement.
He is the founder of Relief Gang and Angel By Nature, a community-driven crisis response group; a national award-winning activist; and a consistent advocate for the underserved. Trae's influence is regularly recognized by institutions including the NAACP, CNN Heroes, and local and national government leaders.
