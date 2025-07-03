Particula Joins 21X As Official Listing Sponsor As 21X Prepares To Launch A Fully Regulated Digital Asset Exchange

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRANKFURT, Germany, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21X – the first fully regulated DLT-based trading and settlement system (DLT TSS) in Europe – today announced a strategic partnership with Particula, the prime rating provider for digital assets. Particula will act as an official listing sponsor on 21X's regulated on-chain exchange.









The collaboration leverages Particula's advanced capabilities in digital asset classification, risk assessment, and continuous monitoring.

As a listing sponsor, Particula will guide issuers through the listing process on 21X to make sure it's regulatory readiness and procedural compliance. In addition, Particula will enhance the listing journey by providing issuers with access to its proprietary ratings platform, offering independent risk ratings, token classification, and ongoing monitoring.

Max J. Heinzle, CEO of 21X, stated: "We're delighted to welcome Particula to our 21X ecosystem as a key listing sponsor. Their expertise will be important in delivering a seamless and fully compliant listing process for our issuers. As a rating provider, Particula uniquely combines profound knowledge of tokenized assets with exceptional transparency and due diligence, empowering issuers and instilling confidence across our market."

Timm Reinsdorf, CEO of Particula, added:“Becoming a listing sponsor on 21X is a natural extension of our mission to bring structure and clarity to the digital asset space. As a sponsor, we will act as a trusted partner for issuers, guiding them through regulatory and technical onboarding and supporting them with their listing on 21X.”

Following its successful primary market launch in the spring of 2025, 21X is poised to revolutionize European capital markets with the imminent go-live of its secondary market exchange. This fully regulated platform, operating under the EU's DLT Regime, will enable seamless trading and settlement of tokenized equities, bonds, and funds. 21X is actively onboarding a growing network of institutional heavyweights - including banks, brokers, asset managers, custodians, and fintech innovators - all set to engage with the platform from day one.

With listing sponsors such as Particula, 21X is accelerating the institutional adoption of tokenized finance by providing a secure, compliant, and highly efficient trading venue for digital securities.

About Particula

Particula is the prime rating provider for digital assets, transforming on- and off-chain data into actionable insights. The company delivers next-generation risk ratings and comprehensive analyses across technical, economic, governance, and compliance dimensions, providing the clarity and confidence needed to navigate the complexities of digital finance. Learn more at

About 21X

21X is a Frankfurt-based financial institution at the forefront of revolutionizing capital markets through the use of blockchain technology. In December 2024, 21X secured a license to operate its groundbreaking distributed ledger technology (DLT) trading and settlement system (DLT TSS) trading venue, a milestone that places the company as a leader in the transition to digital finance. The company is ideally positioned to enable smart contract-based issuance, trading, and settlement of tokenized stocks, bonds and funds.

21X exchange went live on 20th May with the launch of its primary market. It is set to launch its secondary market for peer-to-peer trading and settlement in the coming weeks, bringing the future of capital markets to life.

