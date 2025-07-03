Yuvraj Singh Mourns Tragic Death Of Diogo Jota And His Brother Andre In A Car Accident
"Hard to believe Diogo is gone! He was a baller who brought the game to life every time he touched the pitch! One of the finest ever. Condolences to the family, can't imagine the pain of losing not just Diogo, but his brother in the same accident. Strength to all who knew and loved them," Yuvraj posted on X.
The accident took place around 12:30 am local time in the Spanish province of Zamora. According to the Spanish police, Jota's car veered off the road while trying to overtake another vehicle. A tyre blowout caused the car to lose control and catch fire. Sadly, both Jota and his brother died at the scene.
Jota, 28, was a key figure for both Portugal and Liverpool. Since joining the Premier League club in 2020, he has helped them win major trophies, including the Premier League, FA Cup, and two EFL Cups. In his time at Anfield, he scored 65 goals in 182 matches and was widely admired for his work ethic and ability to deliver in crucial moments.
For Portugal, Jota earned 49 caps and netted 14 goals. He was part of the squad that lifted the UEFA Nations League title in 2019 and again in 2025, when Portugal defeated Spain in the final. The forward had celebrated that victory with his teammates just weeks ago.
His younger brother, Andre Silva, was also a professional footballer, playing for Penafiel in Portugal's second division.
Liverpool FC and the Premier League shared their shock and grief over the news. "Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The club have been informed that he 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre," Liverpool said in a statement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment