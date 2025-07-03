403
Durov Denounces Coordinated Smear Campaign
(MENAFN) Telegram's Chief Executive Officer, Pavel Durov, has implied that the messaging service is the target of a deliberate defamation effort, pointing to the swift circulation of false stories concerning the company's intentions and operations.
This backlash began after a satirical piece suggesting Telegram’s withdrawal from Russia was released by a local parody outlet.
Although initially intended as a joke, the article was later shared by various news channels, prompting Telegram to append a warning message to the posts to clarify the misinformation.
“We’re probably not dealing with innocent journalistic errors, but with a targeted campaign to discredit Telegram,” Durov remarked on Wednesday via a message on the app, cautioning users to remain vigilant.
Durov, a wealthy Russian tech figure, refuted allegations that Telegram had removed channels that gathered and shared information from public sources “for political reasons.”
He clarified that “a few channels were briefly taken down by automated scripts” after posting private information.
Durov highlighted that some press reports were published after these channels had already been reinstated, neglecting to acknowledge their restoration.
The technology mogul also referred to “a technically illiterate investigation” published in June, which claimed that Telegram’s IP configuration endangered user privacy and suggested a connection with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).
He noted that articles quoting “independent experts” who disproved the accusations did not attract nearly as much attention in the media as the original report.
