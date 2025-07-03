Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Durov Denounces Coordinated Smear Campaign

Durov Denounces Coordinated Smear Campaign


2025-07-03 08:37:12
(MENAFN) Telegram's Chief Executive Officer, Pavel Durov, has implied that the messaging service is the target of a deliberate defamation effort, pointing to the swift circulation of false stories concerning the company's intentions and operations.

This backlash began after a satirical piece suggesting Telegram’s withdrawal from Russia was released by a local parody outlet.

Although initially intended as a joke, the article was later shared by various news channels, prompting Telegram to append a warning message to the posts to clarify the misinformation.

“We’re probably not dealing with innocent journalistic errors, but with a targeted campaign to discredit Telegram,” Durov remarked on Wednesday via a message on the app, cautioning users to remain vigilant.

Durov, a wealthy Russian tech figure, refuted allegations that Telegram had removed channels that gathered and shared information from public sources “for political reasons.”

He clarified that “a few channels were briefly taken down by automated scripts” after posting private information.

Durov highlighted that some press reports were published after these channels had already been reinstated, neglecting to acknowledge their restoration.

The technology mogul also referred to “a technically illiterate investigation” published in June, which claimed that Telegram’s IP configuration endangered user privacy and suggested a connection with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

He noted that articles quoting “independent experts” who disproved the accusations did not attract nearly as much attention in the media as the original report.

MENAFN03072025000045017167ID1109756737

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search