Invitation To Vitrolife Group's Presentation Of The Q2 2025 Interim Report


2025-07-03 08:31:00
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitrolife AB (publ) will publish its Q2 2025 interim report on Thursday, 17 July 2025 at 08:00 am CEST. A conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 10:00 am CEST the same day.

The presentation will be held in English by Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, CEO, and Helena Wennerström, acting CFO. The conference call will begin with a presentation of the report followed by a question-and-answer session. The presentation material will be available prior to the start of the conference call on the Vitrolife Group website

To follow the webcast, please use this link.

To participate in the conference call please register via this link. After registration, you will be provided with telephone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the telephone conference.

After the event, the presentation material and a recording of the webcast will be available at

Gothenburg, 3 July 2025

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Contact:

Amelie Wilson, Investor relations, external corporate communications and executive support, [email protected]

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

