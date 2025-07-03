The Little Red Dog Launches July Fundraiser And Holiday Safety Tips

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are in crisis," said PJ Rosch, Founder & Top Dog. "Donations are down significantly, and more dogs than ever are being euthanized in shelters. The harsh truth is we cannot save these deserving dogs or even care for the 70 dogs already in our rescue without immediate financial support."

The Little Red Dog receives no government funding whatsoever. Every dollar needed to feed, house, and provide medical care for their current residents must be raised through the generosity of individuals. This dire financial situation has forced them to make a heartbreaking decision.

"We have stopped rescuing new dogs," Rosch continued. "Until we can secure the funds to support our existing efforts, we simply cannot pull more dogs from kill shelters. This is a desperate plea: without your donations, we cannot fulfill our mission to save lives."

Your Action Saves Lives: How You Can Help

The Little Red Dog has made it simple for supporters to contribute directly from your phones. Every share and dollar makes a difference.

Start Your Own Fundraiser:



Go to

Click "Raise Money"

Select The Little Red Dog, Inc.

Set a goal of $200+ and title it, "Help Me Save Dogs This July With The Little Red Dog!" Share it with friends, family, coworkers, and fellow dog lovers.

Share Our Fundraiser: For those unable to host their own, you can easily share The Little Red Dog's fundraiser directly from this Facebook post: . Add a personal message, such as: "I'm helping The Little Red Dog rescue dogs this July-join me! Their ability to save dogs is at risk."

The Little Red Dog encourages participants to make their fundraising efforts engaging and personal. Use throwback photos of your own rescue dogs, share your "why" for supporting with a heartfelt or funny story, or even challenge friends to donate $10 to keep the fundraiser fun. Don't forget to use the hashtag #FosterTheFun and tag @TheLittleRedDog .

To make it easy to get started, use this template for sharing posts:

"This July, I'm helping The Little Red Dog save lives! They rescue dogs from kill shelters, provide training, and find loving homes. But right now, they can't save more dogs without our help. Just $10 can help feed a dog for a week. Want to help me reach my goal and keep them going? Donate or share! #FosterTheFun"

For assistance with setting up a fundraiser or for more information, email The Little Red Dog at [email protected] or send a direct message on Instagram or Facebook.

Pet Safety Alert: Protect Your Furry Friends This 4th of July

The Little Red Dog is also issuing a safety message to all pet owners. The 4th of July is notoriously the most dangerous time of year for pets. Annually, animal shelters see their highest intake of lost animals as pets, frightened by fireworks and loud parties, panic and flee through open gates and doors. This surge leads to severe shelter overcrowding and tragically, increased euthanasia rates, with many families never being reunited with their beloved companions.

You can keep your pets safe by:



Keeping pets indoors during fireworks and celebrations.

Ensuring collars and ID tags are up to date. Microchipping provides an essential layer of safety.

Closing windows, doors, and pet flaps to prevent escapes.

Using calming aids like white noise, anxiety vests, or vet-approved supplements. Skipping taking pets to firework shows-they are always safer at home.

About The Little Red Dog:

The Little Red Dog is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating dogs from high-kill shelters and finding them loving, permanent homes. Through a network of fosters, volunteers, and dedicated supporters, they provide medical care, training, and a second chance at life for countless dogs. Learn more at .

Contact Information:

Name: PJ Rosch

Email Address: [email protected]

Phone Number: 949-280-2223

