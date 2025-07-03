Deacons Of Hope Acquires Second Location To Serve Mothers With An Unplanned Pregnancy

Deacon Kevin Cummings

Pro-Life Ministry Takes Over Nativity House in Kansas City, Kansas

- Deacon Kevin CummingsOVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Nativity House in Kansas City has become the second facility that Deacons Of Hope is using to provide services to mothers with an unplanned pregnancy. Deacon Dr. Kevin J. Cummings, Co-Founder and General Moderator of the nonprofit pro-life ministry made the announcement today, noting that this follows the path they have taken with the St. Mary's Home for Mothers.“We are truly blessed to be able to have the Nativity House as part of our services,” Deacon Kevin said.“The fact that they have already partnered with Providence Medical Center to offer services like pregnancy, labor and delivery, and newborn education is directly in line with what we have already been doing for more than three years in Liberty, Missouri, at our St. Mary's Home for Mothers. We look forward to being able to help more women with this second facility.”He continued,“I have said it before. No pregnant woman should ever have to choose an abortion simply because they're homeless.”Working in partnership with the Gabriel Project of Kansas City in development of the aforementioned sites, Deacons Of Hope also has a pregnancy resource center on the campus of Benedictine College (Atchison, Kansas). Plus, there is the Mission Thrift Store (Gladstone, Missouri) operated by Deacons Of Hope where sales proceeds go to St. Mary's Home for Mothers.Decreed as a Public Clerical Association of Christ's Faithful by both the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph and the Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas, and comprised of members who are permanent deacons in the Catholic church, Deacons Of Hope aims to provide housing for women who find themselves pregnant, without a job, or without a place to live, and provide people who want to care for them.“On September 14, 2022, Archbishop Joseph Naumann (Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas) gave us our decree,” Deacon Kevin said.“Providing facilities like the Nativity House (8921 Parallel Parkway) and St. Mary's Home for Mothers is exactly what we envisioned when we were in the formative period leading up to that date. There are many charisms, graces and teachings that bind Deacons of Hope together but first and foremost it is this: To preserve and defend the image and likeness of God in humanity at every stage of life. We are on our way to being the hands and feet of Jesus in that way with this latest facility and more that I know we will develop.”Find more about the organization at , where there are also links to Facebook and YouTube.

