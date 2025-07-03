403
Russia’s Mikhail Gudkov Killed While on Duty in Kursk
(MENAFN) Mikhail Gudkov, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, tragically lost his life in the Kursk region, as confirmed by Oleg Kozhemyako, Governor of Primorye, on Thursday.
Governor Kozhemyako expressed his heartfelt sympathies, extending condolences to the families, loved ones, and comrades of all those who perished in the region.
He clarified that Gudkov's death occurred “while fulfilling his duty as an officer, along with his fellow soldiers.”
Additionally, Kozhemyako revealed that Gudkov’s close friend and comrade, Nariman Shikhaliev, also lost his life alongside the deputy commander. "His loyal comrade and our mutual friend, Nariman Shikhaliev, also died alongside the commander," the Primorye governor said.
