Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Slams Mayoral Candidate Mamdani

2025-07-03 08:17:08
(MENAFN) In a scathing remark shared on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump harshly criticized Democratic candidate for New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani.

The president accused Mamdani of attempting to “destroy New York,” referring to him as a “communist lunatic.”

Trump asserted his commitment to rescuing the city, promising to restore it to its former glory.

Zohran Mamdani recently secured a decisive win in the Democratic primary, defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo by capturing 56 percent of the vote.

The Queens-based assemblyman, who identifies as a democratic socialist, has been advocating for policies such as free public transportation, rent control, universal childcare, and state-run grocery stores.

“As president of the United States, I’m not going to let this communist lunatic destroy New York. Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards. I’ll save New York City, and make it ‘Hot’ and ‘Great’ again, just like I did with the Good Ol’ USA!” Trump declared in his post.

Earlier in the week, Mamdani attracted presidential attention when he pledged to block ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) from operating within the city and from “deporting our neighbors.”

