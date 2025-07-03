SABINE ROYALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES MONTHLY CASH DISTRIBUTION FOR JULY 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent Trust Company, as Trustee of the Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE: SBR ), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.345930 per unit, payable on July 29, 2025, to unit holders of record on July 15, 2025. Sabine's cash distribution history, current and prior year financial reports and tax information booklets, a link to filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission and more can be found on its website at . Additionally, printed reports can be requested and are mailed free of charge. This distribution reflects primarily the oil production for April 2025 and the gas production for March 2025, which is considered current production. Preliminary production volumes are approximately 42,748 barrels of oil and 940,600 Mcf of gas. Preliminary prices are approximately $65.46 per barrel of oil and $3.24 per Mcf of gas. This month's distribution is lower than the previous month's primarily due to a decrease in oil and natural gas production, along with a decrease in oil pricing. The table below compares this month's production and prices to the previous month's:





Net to Trust Sales







Volumes (a)

Average Price (a)



Oil (bbls)

Gas (Mcf)

Oil (per bbl)

Gas (per Mcf)



































Current Month

42,748

940,600

$65.46

$3.24

















Prior Month

58,818

1,004,988

$67.59

$3.22









































(a) Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives and identifies the related royalty income. Because of this, sales volumes and pricing may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of cash receipts.

Revenues are only distributed after they are received, verified, and posted. Most energy companies normally issue payment of royalties on or about the 25th of every month, and depending on mail delivery, a varying amount of royalties are not received until after the revenue posting on the last business day of the month. The revenues received after that date will be posted within 30 days of receipt.

Due to the timing of the end of the month of June, approximately $505,000 of revenue received will be posted in the following month of July in addition to normal cash receipts received during July. Since the close of business in June and prior to this press release, approximately $5,273,000 in revenue has been received.

The 2024 Annual Report with Form 10-K and the December 31, 2024, Reserve Summary are available on the Sabine website at .

Forward-looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future events or conditions, and other statements containing the words "estimates," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will," "may," "intends" and similar expressions, other than historical facts, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Factors or risks that could cause the Trust's actual results to differ materially from the results the Trustee anticipates include, but are not limited to the factors described in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of the Trust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Trustee's views as of the date hereof. The Trustee anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. However, while the Trustee may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Trustee's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

SOURCE Sabine Royalty Trust

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED