Weee! Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment Of General Counsel And Senior VP Of Finance
"Devang's ability to navigate evolving legal landscapes while supporting innovation will be instrumental as we scale," said Larry Liu, Founder and CEO of Weee!
Dan Li, an accomplished finance leader with a PhD in Economics, joins Weee! with more than a decade of experience across high-growth startups and top-tier investment banks. Her background spans capital markets, M&A, and operational finance, with leadership roles at Snagajob, Bungalow, J.P. Morgan, and Goldman Sachs. Most recently, she served as CFO at Snagajob, where she led finance, legal, HR, and operations during a period of transformation and growth.
"Dan's depth in strategic finance and her track record in scaling companies make her a valuable addition to our leadership team as we enter our next phase of growth," Liu added.
The addition of Devang and Dan reflects Weee!'s continued investment in executive talent as it strengthens its leadership team, builds scalable infrastructure, and furthers its mission to make global groceries accessible and affordable for all.
About Weee! Inc.
Weee! is the leading Asian e-grocer in the U.S., delivering more than 15,000 locally sourced and hard-to-find goods from around the globe directly to customers. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Weee! is on a mission to enable affordable access to groceries for every home in North America while setting a new standard for freshness and value. By leveraging social e-commerce and proprietary forecasting technology, the company continues to redefine online grocery shopping and food delivery. Since its inception, Weee! has received $800M+ in funding from Arena Holdings, Blackstone, DST Global, Goodwater Capital, Greyhound Capital, iFly, Lightspeed Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund II, Tiger Global, VMG, and XVC.
