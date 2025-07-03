Hyundai IONIQ 5 XRT Named Best U.S.-Built Sports Vehicle Of The Year By American Cars And Racing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The IONIQ 5 XRT is designed to appeal to customers who want to play in the dirt and have all-electric adventures," said Ricky Lao, director of product planning at Hyundai Motor North America. "The Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) factory-built 2025 IONIQ 5 XRT offers enhanced off-road capability and a more rugged appearance for this Hyundai EV. We are pleased to receive the Best U.S. Built Sports Vehicle recognition."

Hyundai is continuing to give customers more of what they want by expanding the IONIQ 5 electric vehicle lineup with a dedicated off-road-capable XRT model, NACS port, design upgrades and a long list of features developed with customers in mind. IONIQ 5 XRT boasts a more aggressive front and rear design with unique bumpers, stylish side skirts, and a set of dedicated 18-inch aluminum wheels. These features emphasize the model's heightened capability in the rough stuff, advancements made possible by XRT's higher ground clearance and suspension tuning. While the XRT's interior cabin creates an immersive, dynamic driving environment thanks to features including H-TexTM seating surfaces with XRT-unique patterning, XRT badging and logos, and a black headliner.

"Hyundai took one of the best compact electric SUVs and broadened its horizons with the IONIQ 5 XRT, which is simply one of the most fun vehicles on sale today at any price," said Gary Gastelu, executive editor, American Cars And Racing. "It opens up new roads without giving up any of the everyday comfort the IONIQ 5 is known for and now loves to play in the dirt."

American Cars And Racing

American Cars and Racing aims to bring its audience the latest on automobiles built by American brands, as well as vehicles made in the USA by foreign automakers, plus news and features from across the American racing, custom, collector and car culture scenes.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report . For more information, visit .

