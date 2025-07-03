Nova Ukraine Earns 2025 Platinum Seal Of Transparency From Candid

"This recognition reflects our deep commitment to transparency, accountability, and ethical stewardship in every aspect of our work," says Sergey Kishchenko, director of Nova Ukraine.

Nova Ukraine is a leading U.S.-based nonprofit founded by Ukrainian Americans in 2014. Since 2022, we have raised over $160 million for Ukraine, providing aid and services to more than 11 million people .

Nova Ukraine focuses on four core programs : Heal , Build , Empower , and Advocate . From the onset of the full-scale invasion, our teams have responded rapidly to Ukraine's evolving needs, delivering aid, restoring infrastructure, and supporting vulnerable communities.

"Half of our budget goes to medical support – from life-saving emergency first aid kits to a groundbreaking pain rehabilitation project with Ukraine's Ministry of Health. In total, we have provided support to over 600 medical institutions and direct help to thousands of patients, saving numerous lives in Ukraine," says Oksana Gologorska, Nova Ukraine's vice president of Medical Projects.

Nova Ukraine leads Nova Stash , a network of around 20 local volunteer teams that mobilize within hours of russia's missile strikes. These groups coordinate with Ukraine's State Emergency Services (SES) to deliver generators, food, blankets, and hygiene kits in near-frontline and recently attacked areas.

We support the rebuilding of war-damaged schools, hospitals, and the building of mobile bomb shelters. We launched Invincibility Centers in 50 major railway stations , offering heat, food, and Internet connectivity during blackouts.

Our empowerment programs include support for veterans' reintegration, small business recovery, and children's mental health and education.

We operate on the principle that "Education cannot wait" and assist vulnerable groups of students, improve the qualifications of teachers (STEM, English), and support decentralization by developing professional training and best practices recommendations for school principals and local stakeholders.

Since May 2023, over 1 million children have visited our ZMISTOVNO centers across Ukraine. These centers are open daily, offering children the opportunity to catch up on their school curriculum, acquire new knowledge and skills, and explore creativity.

Nova Ukraine's openness builds trust with donors, foundations, and partners, ensuring every supporter can see their contributions fuel meaningful, lasting change.

In addition, Nova Ukraine holds a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator.

Nova Ukraine is a California 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Palo Alto, dedicated to providing humanitarian aid and services to the people of Ukraine and raising awareness about Ukraine in the United States and globally. Since its founding, Nova Ukraine has worked to support Ukraine's fight for liberty by delivering critical aid, fostering self-sufficiency, and advocating for international solidarity. Learn more about our mission and how to support us at .

