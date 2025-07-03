(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

3 July 2025

Company Announcement No 56/2025

Repayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S





Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes repayments as at

1 July 2025.

Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on .





Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

