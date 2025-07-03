Repayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S
| To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
|
| Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Telephone +45 7012 5300
3 July 2025
Company Announcement No 56/2025
Repayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S
Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes repayments as at
1 July 2025.
Please find the data in the attached file.
The information will also be available on .
Yours sincerely
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.
Attachments
-
Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr 56-2025
Nr. 56_Ydelsesraekker_uk
